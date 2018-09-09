Freedom To Have Abortion Called ‘Basis of Democracy’ in New Netflix Documentary

Supporters of abortion are now defining the freedom to kill an unborn child as one of the underpinnings of democracy.

In a trailer for a Netflix production called “Reversing Roe,” feminist Gloria Steinem said the choice to have an abortion is essential.

“It’s the basis of democracy that you control your own body,” she said in the trailer, which is being released at the same time as the Senate confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh, who has been nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump, Breitbart reported.

One of the liberal talking points against Kavanaugh has been that if a case reaches the Supreme Court which involves Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion — Kavanaugh could vote to overturn that decision.

Kavanaugh wrote in a 2003 memo, while he was working in the administration of former President George W. Bush, that the Supreme Court “can always overrule” Roe v. Wade, according to CNN.

“I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent,” he wrote, saying some conservative justices “would do so.”

As noted by Newsbusters, the comments Steinem makes in the new production are similar to ones she has made in the past.

Steinem said earlier this year that there is “no democracy” for women without abortion and in 2017 said that “to be right-to-life for the fetus is to be dangerous for women’s lives.”

Katie Yoder, writing on Life News, said Steinem got it partially correct.

“She’s right: the ability to control one’s own body is important. But abortion is about controlling someone else’s body – and ending his or her future,” she wrote.

Nope. Democracy demands valuing each member of society at every stage of life, from the unborn to the elderly. https://t.co/hTKVoz5tro — Katie Yoder (@k_yoder) September 7, 2018

Steinem has spoken out often that abortion is good for women and the planet.

In what strange universe does "consent of the governed" based on "unalienable rights" become taking the life of unborn children??? https://t.co/zBOtKB0Sdi #prolife — Right to Life of MI (@Right_to_Life) September 7, 2018

“Forced childbirth is the single-biggest cause of global warming,” Steinem said in a 2016 speech, Breitbart reported.

She repeated that line of thought in an interview with Refinery29, according to Breitbart.

“If we had not been systematically forcing women to have children they don’t want or can’t care for over the 500 years of patriarchy, we wouldn’t have the climate problems that we have. That’s the fundamental cause of climate change,” she said.

