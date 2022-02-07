Share
Commentary

Freedom Convoy Raises Over $5 Million on Christian-Owned Funding Platform Despite Cyberattacks

 By Randy DeSoto  February 7, 2022 at 3:46pm
Share

Over $5 million has been raised for Canada Freedom Convoy on the Christian-owned platform GiveSendGo after the notoriously liberal GoFundMe announced last week it was shutting down the cause on its site.

Praise God!

It’s a win-win as far as Christians, conservatives and liberty-loving people are concerned.

GoFundMe was further outed as anti-conservative, while a pro-freedom alternative gained prominence.

Total donations to Canada Freedom Convoy stood at over $5 million as of Monday only three days after the campaign was launched on its GiveSendGo page.

Trending:
Days After Crime Victim Has Meeting with Mayor Lightfoot, He Gets a Nasty Surprise with 'Random' City Inspection

The Canadian truckers and their supporters are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

GoFundMe distributed only $1 million of the $10 million raised for the truckers before freezing the funds last week.

Are you glad Big Tech alternatives like GiveSendGo are being raised up?

The San Francisco Bay-area company said the campaign was in violation of its terms, because “the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation,” with some reports of violence.

GoFundMe originally said that the remaining $9 million would be distributed to “credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe,” but after significant online backlash, announced that it would be returned to the original contributors.

The site has shut down other conservative causes, including a legal defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found to have acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a man during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last summer.

A convoy of thousands of trucks arrived in Ottawa, Canada, the nation’s capital, during the last weekend in January, blocking streets around Canada’s Parliament building, BBC reported.

Related:
Ted Cruz Goes on the Attack After 'Silicon Valley Thieves' Withhold $9 Million from Freedom Truckers

“Ottawa’s Mayor Jim Watson said some protesters had harassed staff at a soup kitchen, demanding free meals after they were turned away by restaurants for their refusal to comply with indoor mask mandates,” according to the news outlet.

Canada Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich said on GiveSendGo’s page, “We plan on being here for the long haul — as long as it takes to ensure that your rights and freedoms are restored.”

“We are asking for Donations to help with the costs of fuel first, and hopefully food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.”

GiveSendGo’s new higher profile status has not come without growing pains.

Saturday the site reported having server errors after experiencing cyber attacks in the form of bots and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), a technique used by malicious actors to overwhelm a website with fake traffic.

In a Monday statement, GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells said, “We’ve seen nearly 10 million bots trying to overwhelm our servers in just the past two hours. Though this has caused issues for the platform, we will not let it stand in the way of providing a safe and effective means of fundraising for our campaign owner across the globe.”

The Western Journal was able to access the donation page Monday on the first try, but server errors occurred when trying to return to the page soon thereafter.

With a few tries, the page did open again.

GiveSendGo said the FreedomConvoy campaign has been its largest ever.

Rumble — an alternative to YouTube that does not censor conservative viewpoints — offered to help GiveSendGo with technical support via a Saturday tweet and the fundraising site apparently took them up on the offer.

Rumble hash-tagged “#teamwork #Freedom” after the two organizations connected.

Christopher Bedford — a senior editor with the Washington Examiner — told Fox News on Monday that his organization Right Forge, founded last spring, was also helping GiveSendGo.

Right Forge worked with the platform over the weekend “to scale them up, to defeat hacker attacks against them, [and] to move them over to our servers,”  Bedford said.

Another Big Tech tactic employed against conservatives has been to remove them from their servers, as Amazon did to Parler last year.

GiveSendGo sought direct donations to help it ramp up its services, as well as thwart cyber attackers.

The company acknowledged the reported incidences of violence, but said that was not a reason to shut down the entire fundraising campaign.

Here’s to Canada’s liberty-loving truckers and conservative platforms like GiveSendGo helping the cause of freedom to endure.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Freedom Convoy Raises Over $5 Million on Christian-Owned Funding Platform Despite Cyberattacks
Whoopi Might Claim to Be Jewish, But Now Insiders Are Exposing Her Anti-Semitic Past
ABC Reporter Tries Gotcha Question on Kari Lake, So She Flips the Script in Brutal Take Down of MSM
Special Forces, CIA Legend John Singlaub - Vet of WWII, Korea, Vietnam - Dies at 100
'The Evidence Is So Damning': Anticipation Grows as Trump Weighs in on D'Souza's Election Fraud Movie
See more...

Conversation