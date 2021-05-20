Combined Shape
News
News

'This Is About Freedom': Iowa Celebrates as Governor Bans Mask Mandates in Schools, Cities and Counties

Kipp JonesMay 20, 2021 at 12:02pm
Combined Shape

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed legislation Thursday banning the implementation of mask mandates in public schools, cities and counties across the state.

House File 847 bans school districts statewide from imposing mandates for students, faculty and staff, the Des Moines Register reported.

HF 847 additionally prevents local lawmakers from imposing mask mandates that are “more stringent than a policy imposed by the state.”

Iowa’s brief statewide mask mandate ended in February.

The Iowa House passed the bill Wednesday along party lines in a 53-35 vote. In the Iowa Senate, the bill passed 29-17, also along party lines.

Trending:
Donald Trump to Appear on Powerful Debut Episode of Bongino's Show as Former Secret Service Agent Steps in to Fill Limbaugh's Time Slot

After initially signaling she would support the bill, Reynolds later enthusiastically signed HF 847 into law early Thursday morning.

Do you support what Iowans are doing with regard to masks?

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds said in a statement to the Register.

“I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

Reynolds took to Twitter to celebrate signing the bill into law, touting HF 847 as a win for individual liberty and personal choice.

“We are putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds tweeted.

Related:
After 2 Years, New Video Could Ensure Justice for Woman Allegedly Stabbed by Illegal Immigrant

One lawmaker told the Register that the banning of mask mandates is a result of lawmakers listening to their constituents.

“This amendment comes from the citizens of Iowa,” GOP state Rep. Dustin Hite of New Sharon said. “They come from my constituents, from your constituents — I’ve lost count of the number of emails, the number of messages, all of that that I have received on the topic.”

Meanwhile, Republican state Rep. Steven Holt of Denison said the new law “is about freedom.”

“This is about freedom. This is about liberty,” Holt said. “In my district alone, numerous parents have had enough.”

One vocal Democrat in the state House was less than pleased by the new law.

“We don’t know what’s coming down the road,” Democratic Rep. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City said. “And we shouldn’t tie the hands of local governments and school boards in responding to any kinds of future illnesses or threats.”

Immediately after the law was signed and went into effect, two of Iowa’s largest school districts announced they would end their mask mandates.

The Des Moines Public School District and the West Des Moines School District both sent parents messages explaining that children could still wear masks voluntarily, but would not be required to do so, KCCI-TV reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Judge Rules Against Christian College Challenging Biden's Gender Rules
Donald Trump to Appear on Powerful Debut Episode of Bongino's Show as Former Secret Service Agent Steps in to Fill Limbaugh's Time Slot
Owners of Pit Bulls That Killed Young Girl May Get Their Vicious Dogs Back, Lawyer Warns of 'One-Free-Bite' Cases
Border County Sheriff Slams Biden and Harris: What They've Been Doing Is an 'Insult to Anybody Who Wears a Badge'
Watch: Congressman Destroys Leftist Gun-Grabbing Narrative
See more...

Conversation