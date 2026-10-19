French Authorities Admit They've 'Lost Control' as 'Severe Violence' from Leftists Sweeps Country

Leftist riots have resulted in damaged buildings and widespread chaos in France.

Authorities had “lost control” in major cities, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said, according to NBC News.

Protests drawing crowds topping half a million people have damaged historic buildings, such as the 19th-century town hall in Limoges, and forced the Louvre to close after access was blocked by protesters.

🚨🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO ! LA MAIRIE DE LIMOGES S’EST EFFONDRÉE À CAUSE DES FLAMMES. (Images Impact) https://t.co/HuGpcrS55W — Impact (@ImpactMediaFR) October 17, 2026

“Despite scenes of severe violence and extensive property damage, no one was killed and that is a miracle,” Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said, noting about 3,000 businesses had been damaged.

More than 2,400 people have been arrested, while about 1,000 police officers have been injured.

“The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Jordan Bardella, the president of the far-right National Rally party, said that “we are paying for decades of being soft on crime, of weak authority, of the moral, psychological, and material disarmament of our internal security forces,” according to The New York Times.

“People need to wake up now,” Bardella said. “They need to make the right political choices, and in any case, we stand ready to restore order in the country.”

PARIS LOOKS LIKE A WAR ZONE THIS MORNING. Burned-out cars. Debris everywhere. Luxury stores with smashed windows. Monuments tagged. People walking past the wreckage like it’s normal. This is what walking through the city looks like on October 18th after last night’s “protests.” This is what happens when a country imports millions who refuse to assimilate, ignores the crime that follows, and then pretends the resulting chaos is just “economic frustration.” It ended with hundreds of shops looted, cars torched, and streets looking like a battlefield. Over 1,800 arrested. France chose open borders over order. Now its capital looks like this. — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) October 19, 2026



As noted by NBC News, the violence erupted after days of anti-government protests over failing schools and rising costs of living.

French President Emmanuel Macron blamed “troublemakers from far-left fringe groups.”

“Watching these images, we all wondered how French people could do this to France,” he remarked in a televised address Sunday. “Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it.”

Should the French government take stronger actions to restore order? Yes, immediate measures are needed No, current measures are sufficient I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, immediate measures are needed 99% (861 votes) No, current measures are sufficient 1% (5 votes) I'm not sure 1% (6 votes)

Macron added that “those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable.”

Macron “looks like a spectator,” Sylvain Brouard, research director of Fondation Nationale des Sciences Politiques at Sciences Po in Paris, told NBC News.

“It doesn’t look like he was in control of anything,” he said, noting that the French people expect “solutions.”

A striking contrast on the streets of Paris: A couple sits sipping drinks at an outdoor café as flames burn just steps away. The moment was captured Saturday near the Arc de Triomphe, on the outskirts of rioting that erupted during demonstrations over rising prices, inequality and public spending. Video shows the pair continuing their conversation as a burning trash bin lights up the background. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2026

Macron added to the anger by attending a concert on Friday and then heading off to the Middle East.

“That’s probably a source of anger for many of the people that were claiming their frustrations and their deprivations and the need for more money for the higher cost of living,” Brouard said.

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