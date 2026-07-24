French Modeling Scout with Ties to Epstein Found Dead Near Paris

A Parisian murder mystery is raising all sorts of eyebrows after the deceased’s past connections have come to light.

According to the BBC, a French modeling scout was found dead in his Paris home on Monday.

Daniel Siad, 69, was found dead in a northwestern suburb of Paris.

But apart from those details, other information has been scarce.

France24 reported that Siad’s death is under active investigation, and that an autopsy would be a part of it.

That much is known. What isn’t known, and what many still want answered, is just how deeply Siad was connected with convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Siad, even in death, has denied the allegations of being an Epstein associate through his legal team.

“He is dead and he was innocent,” one of his attorneys said in a statement following Siad’s death.

In life, Siad was just as vociferous about his innocence, despite having his name appear thousands of times in the released Epstein files. Siad has insisted that he had no idea just how dangerous Epstein actually was.

“I trusted him, I believed this guy is a professional person,” Siad had previously said, per the BBC.

(For the unaware, Epstein stands accused of running an international underage sex trafficking ring, though many questions remain unanswered due to Epstein being found dead in his prison cell in 2019.)

Siad has been accused of helping arrange meetings between Epstein and underage girls.

Perhaps most notably, an Epstein accuser who went by the pseudonym “Anya” specifically called out Siad’s role in connecting her to Epstein when she spoke to the BBC.

“It was a complete set-up,” Anya said of that initial meeting.

She would go even further to describe Siad as “essentially a professional trafficker.”

Adding to these allegations is the actual text of the emails Siad had sent, which was released as part of the Epstein files.

One such email (rife with spelling and grammar issues) reads: “In This busyness I feel like fisherman some time I cache quick, some time no fish.”

Despite the emails and allegations, an investigation into Siad’s alleged role next to Epstein ultimately yielded nothing.

“The investigation opened on 18 February 2026 covering charges of organised human trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime is continuing in order to identify all individuals potentially involved despite the termination of criminal proceedings against Daniel Siad,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The office added, “Daniel Siad was subject to special investigative techniques, notably telephone surveillance, but they did not provide enough evidence justifying his immediate arrest.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.