Share
News

French President Gives Biden Painful News About His Oil Strategy as Cameras Are Rolling

 By Jack Davis  June 28, 2022 at 8:13am
Share

French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to dash President Joe Biden’s hope that he can sweet talk Arab nations into increasing their oil output.

Macron spoke to Biden Monday at the G7 summit in an informal interaction that was widely shared on video, according to Newsweek.

Biden is seeking an increase in oil production to address the gas price hikes that have become a political albatross around Biden’s neck.

“Excuse me, sorry to interrupt,” Macron said.

“I had a call with MbZ,” Macron said, which has been widely interpreted to mean United Arab Emirates leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, according to the Daily Mail.

Trending:
Breaking: SCOTUS Sides With Praying Football Coach in Game-Changing Win for Christians

“He told me two things,” Macron said. “One, I’m at a maximum, maximum … This is what he claims.”

Will gas prices get even higher with Joe Biden in the White House?

“Second, the Saudis can increase a little bit, by 150 [thousands barrels per day] or a little bit more, but they don’t have huge capacities at least before six months’ time,” he said, according to Newsweek.

Although Macron might have had more to say, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, tried to interrupt the conversation, according to the New York Post,

“Careful. Maybe we should just step inside … because of the cameras,” Sullivan said.

The UAE issued a statement Monday about its ability to produce more oil.

Related:
Major Gas Station Chain Announces Huge Sale on Gas 'Effective Immediately'

“In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3,168 mbopd [thousand barrels of oil per day]) which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement,” UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told state news agency WAM on Monday, according to Newsweek.

When not blaming Russian leader Vladimir Putin for soaring gas prices, Biden has blamed oil companies for amassing record profits when they should be lowering gas prices, according to the Associated Press.

Michael Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron, responded by saying Biden has made the situation worse.

“[Y]our Administration has largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry. These actions are not beneficial to meeting the challenges we face and are not what the American people deserve,” he wrote in a letter to Biden on June 21.

“Let’s work together. The American people rightly expect our country’s leaders and industry to address the challenges they are facing in a serious and resolute manner.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Texas Judge Rules Abortions Will Be Allowed to Continue in the State
Wanda Sykes and Stephen Colbert Rage 'Those States in the Middle' That Don't Align with New York and California
Hillary Clinton Accused of 'Playing the Angry Black Man Card' After Attacking Clarence Thomas
Major Gas Station Chain Announces Huge Sale on Gas 'Effective Immediately'
French President Gives Biden Painful News About His Oil Strategy as Cameras Are Rolling
See more...

Conversation