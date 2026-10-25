French Riots Being Boosted by Same Leftist-Islamist Network Behind Violent Anti-Israel Protests in US

The supposed anti-poverty riots happening in France are reportedly being bankrolled and promoted by what some have described as a “Red-Green Alliance” of far-left communist agitators and radical Islamists.

At the center of this “alliance” is left-wing donor Neville Roy Singham, whom Asra Q. Nomani of Fox News has dubbed an “American-born Marxist tech tycoon” responsible for funding the group Tricontinental Ltd.

According to Just The News, groups like Tricontinental Ltd. “were central boosters” of the pro-Palestinian protests and riots that erupted across the United States after the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel.

Years later, Tricontinental Ltd. and other groups linked to Singham — including CodePink and BreakThrough News, which publishes pro-riot propaganda — appear to now be openly fomenting riots in France.

“They’re completely out of touch… F**k [Macron’s] policies and the riot police too.” Protesters in Paris accused police of using excessive force to suppress mass outrage over rising living costs, fuel prices, and crumbling public services, after Saturday’s national day of action brought more than half a million people into the streets across France, including 110,000 in the capital… — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) October 19, 2026

Just The News noted that BreakThrough News has been serving as the “loudest international amplifiers” of the rioters and revolutionaries in France.

“It sent ‘BREAKING’ alerts as students massed at the Bastille and framed the protests as a ‘historic strike against austerity,’” according to the outlet.

The group “later posted a collage of youth protest clips from Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Germany, India, Spain and the U.S. under the banner ‘YOUTH RISE UP AROUND THE WORLD,’” according to Just The News.

Meanwhile, Tricontinental Ltd.’s executive director, Vijay Prashad, has been celebrating the unrest in France and elsewhere on social media:

Paris-New Delhi-Buenos Aires

Let fury have the hour, anger can be power.

(The Clash, Clampdown, London Calling, 1979). https://t.co/UC3KyYDY8n — Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) October 18, 2026

Jodie Evans, Singham’s wife and a CodePink co-founder, has similarly been using the protests in France and elsewhere like India and Spain to promote a domestic campaign against U.S. military spending.

“I want people to look at France, Spain and India and just say, ‘Where are we? Why are we not in the streets?'” she told BreakThrough News in a recent interview, describing how she’d like to see similar unrest erupt here in the United States.

The links between the riots in France and the burgeoning “Red-Green Alliance” that’s also forming in the U.S. have not been lost on American conservatives like Mike Gonzalez of the Heritage Foundation.

“What we’re seeing here is the same Red-Green ecosystem that disrupts infrastructure chokeholds in our country such as the Brooklyn Bridge, college campuses, and congressional hearings,” Gonzalez told Fox News.

“And in the case of BreakThrough News, the same sugardaddy — Neville Roy Singham,” he added.

🚨 A major investigation confirms the France “student riots” are a coordinated illusion. A far-left network of communists, socialists, and Islamists is secretly funding the chaos—with direct ties to Chinese-linked billionaire Neville Roy Singham. https://t.co/QmaqQoM5kp — Michael Snyder (@Revelation1217) October 12, 2026

During the Oct. 2 broadcast of his radio show, conservative commentator Glenn Beck warned that what’s happening in France could happen here.

“What’s happening there is coming to America,” he said. “Pay attention. You’re seeing it happen now in real time. This is the left and the red-green alliance. Red is the old revolutionary Marxist left — the communists, the street unions, the people who still think it’s 1968, a dress rehearsal.”

“Green is… it’s the Islamic, the Palestinian, the Algerian flag,” he added.

The Palestinian flag, in particular, has been seen prominently in the French riots:

Rioter in France waves PALESTINIAN flag in front of burning streets of Paris. https://t.co/LFGLAmQMt3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 18, 2026

An investigation by Fox News has identified a total of 54 left-wing and Islamist “organizations and movements,” including Singham’s numerous organizations, that are promoting and funding the riots in France.

Nomani reported that these groups include “communist parties, revolutionary socialist groups, labor unions, environmental activists, Muslim student advocates, Palestinian-solidarity organizations, and international media outlets.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has focused blame for the riots mainly on third-world immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

“The migrants have taken over France,” he wrote in a Truth Social post published on Monday. “They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST! President DJT.”

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