'Fridge Cigarettes' Are the Latest TikTok Trend That's Going Viral Among Young People

For anyone who has experienced feeling a bit sluggish and had the thought that a cold soda might just hit the spot…

Enter TikTok videos about “fridge cigarettes” which are gaining thousands of likes as young adults share their desire for sweet, fizzy afternoon pick-me-ups.

As Fox News Digital explains “The fix is diet soda, particularly Diet Coke – chilled to perfection.”

The term “fridge cigarettes” is a clever word pairing which plays on the idea that a cold soda, when compared to the act of smoking a cigarette, may be viewed as a break from the stresses of the day.

Add to this that cans of soda enjoyed cold instead of hot becomes the perfect juxtaposition to smoking a cigarette and voila: “fridge cigarettes.”

As people enjoy the camaraderie of this shared understanding, they are getting increasingly creative, pretending to hold a can of soda, or a straw, like a cigarette.

One TikTok video says, “Just something to take the edge off.”

A number of these videos show people reaching for a Diet Coke or a Coke Zero, but there are plenty of other sugary beverages touted as well.

People are branching out and sharing their favorite sugary morning (or afternoon) “fridge cigarettes” in a show of sympathizing with the desire for an energy boost.

A psychotherapist in New York City, Jonathan Alpert, explained to Fox that Diet Coke can work as an “emotional stand-in.”

He said that “It becomes a way [for people] to pause, reset or reward themselves.”

He noted that cracking open a cold drink offers a sensory experience, much like smoking.

“The crisp sound, the carbonation and the cold hit all offer a quick, reliable burst of stimulation or relief, especially during stressful or transitional moments in the day.”

Alpert goes on to say that he sees this trend as more of a ritual and less about the drink itself, but he warns that this trend is not totally harmless.

“When Diet Coke becomes a daily emotional crutch, it can reinforce dependency patterns, particularly if it is being used to manage anxiety, suppress appetite or avoid discomfort,” he explains.

Debra Muth, a naturopathic doctor in Wisconsin, shared with Fox that this trend is “really trading one bad habit for another.”

Muth went on to say: “[H]ere’s what people don’t realize: Your brain isn’t asking for aspartame or nicotine. It’s asking for dopamine. That artificial sweetener crosses your blood-brain barrier and actually makes the neurotransmitter depletion worse. You’re literally borrowing from tomorrow’s brain chemistry.”

She added: “Your brain gets the same temporary ‘reward’ hit, but it’s a false sense of satisfaction.”

Nevertheless, the term “fridge cigarettes” seems to have hit a common cord.

Rachel Reno, the TikToker credited by Today with sharing the “fridge cigarette” terminology on June 8, has been blown away by the more than 3.8 million views to her video.

“The best insights are ones that we don’t have to explain to each other, we just ‘get it’ — and people just get the analogy,” Reno said.

In a follow-up video addressing different diet sodas, Reno posted a few thoughts on categorizing the brands.

“People mentioning La Croix or sparkling water, respect to you, for me, that is a juice treat,” Reno said, adding that they are like stage cigarettes used in plays. “A few people have asked about full-fat Coke in the glass bottle, and I said, ‘That’s a cigar.’”

