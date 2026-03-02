Share
Motorists drive along a street as smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the U.S. Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026.
Motorists drive along a street as smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the U.S. Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. (AFP / Getty Images)

Friendly Fire in Kuwait Downs Three American Fighter Jets, All 6 Crew Members Eject Safely

 By Jack Davis  March 2, 2026 at 7:29am
Three U.S. planes were shot down over the weekend during Operation Epic Fury, according to the U.S. military. No Americans were killed in the incidents.

“Three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” U.S. Central Command wrote in a news release.

“During active combat — that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” the release said.

“All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition,” the release continued.

“Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

Central Command said the incident is being investigated.

Kuwait issued a statement saying that “several” U.S. military aircraft crashed, although a cause for the crashes was not provided, according to CNN.

A Kuwaiti representative said “relevant authorities immediately initiated search-and-rescue operations,” whereby the crews “were evacuating from the crash sites and transferred to hospital to assess their condition and provided necessary medical care.”

The representative said “direct coordination” with U.S. authorities was conducted, with further investigations unfolding.

The New York Post reported that the incident came shortly after multiple Iranian drones struck the Kuwait City compound containing the U.S. Embassy.

The embassy had earlier issued a warning to its staff not to show up for work and to remain indoors and take cover.

Although the embassy compound appeared damaged, it was uncertain if any people were injured.

Three U.S. soldiers in a logistics unit were killed in Kuwait over the weekend.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
