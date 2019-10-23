Frightened Mom Panics After Seeing 'Ghost' in Crib with Son on Baby Monitor

A worried mother nearly jumped out of her skin on Thursday night when she discovered what appeared to be the face of a “ghost” baby next to her sleeping son.

As she went to check her nursery’s baby monitor, Maritza Cibuls was expecting to see the familiar sight of her little boy snoozing away in his crib — nothing more, nothing less.

Instead, she saw not one but two small faces in the ghostly video.

“Last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son,” she wrote on Facebook.

Next to her little boy, the clear image of another infant’s face appeared in the crib, as if the other child was lying next to her baby.

Unable to believe her own eyes, the worried mom hurried into her son’s room to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Using a flashlight to avoid waking her sleeping toddler, Cibuls scanned the crib for signs of the intruder.

However, she couldn’t find any evidence that there had ever been another child in the crib.

Baffled, she went back to her own room and tried to go to sleep, though she didn’t have much luck.

Cibuls eventually posted the eerie image online, showing the outline of the apparition next to her sleeping son.

However, as the flashlight search had revealed, there was nothing there.

She wracked her brains trying to think of a logical explanation, telling KTTV that she could not stop looking at the monitor all night long.

“I was so freaked out, I barely slept,” Cibuls wrote on Facebook.

“The rational part of my brain was telling me there’s a logical explanation,” she told The Western Journal, adding, “As was my husband.”

“But that face! I couldn’t ignore it. I’d open my eyes every couple minutes, half expecting it to move. Every time I felt myself starting to relax, my son would roll over and I’d be on high alert again.”

In the morning, the puzzled mother went back to the crib to poke around, discovering that the “ghost” baby was, in fact, nothing of the kind.

“Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further,” she wrote. “It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets.”

She added jokingly, “I could kill him.”

Cibuls posted a second photo showing the label on her son’s mattress: a baby’s face.

When her husband had changed the sheets, he left the mattress cover off the bed, and the missing layer allowed the label to show through.

Relieved, the mom had a good laugh at her former worries and was soon joined by friends and strangers sharing in the humor.

Cibuls’ story has since been shared over 300,000 times, with many other moms writing comments about similar parenting “scares” that turned out to be nothing.

Many told Cibuls that they would have been just as scared seeing the strange face in the crib.

Thankfully, nothing truly dangerous was actually happening, though baby monitors have been known to saves lives during an actual crisis.

In this case, though, simply remembering to make the bed all the way should do the trick.

