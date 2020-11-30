Actor Jon Voight warned on Tuesday that a potential Joe Biden presidency would destroy the United States and said President Donald Trump is “the only man that can save this nation.”

Voight made the ominous statements in a somber Twitter video, where he sat in front of a U.S. flag and urged Americans to pray that the Supreme Court will “see how corrupt the left is with their fraudulent votes.”

Voight, who believes that the Democrats cheated in the presidential election by commingling a mass influx of fake votes with real ones, said the left must not be allowed to get away with their election theft.

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now,” Voight said. “We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what [leftists] want: To destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”

TRENDING: Melania Trump Unveils Spectacular Patriotic White House Christmas Decorations

Voight is one of the few vocal Republicans in left-wing Hollywood. He said he has been falsely accused of promoting violence simply for urging conservatives to stand their ground and fight what he considers the Democrats’ voter fraud.

However, the Oscar winner noted that it is the left that is violent, as evidenced by the numerous antifa and Black Lives Matter riots that have ravaged Democrat-run cities across the country.

“The left are burning and destroying our cities,” Voight pointed out.

Do you agree with Jon Voight that Trump is the only man who can save this nation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (935 Votes) 3% (24 Votes)

“We are willing to fight for freedom, not freedom to burn down our flag, but to raise her up with the glory of this land of the free.”

Voight said the left is rabidly trying to cover up the Democrats’ alleged election theft, but that must not be allowed to happen.

“The left are trying to stop these truths,” he warned. “Let us bring justice to the Supreme Court. Let them see how corrupt the left is with their fraudulent votes. Let the truth show itself that President Trump is the only man that can save this nation.

“Let us fight this evil now and know that God’s truths will expose them all. Let me ask all to pray in the name of Jesus, Moses and all saints for their hands of safety to be honest now.”

Voight warned that “the way in which we are being targeted will be hard to fix, but with all your love and prayers and truths, we can win this battle against this evil force that has taken over this country.”

RELATED: Watch: Biden Loses Track of Where He Put His Mask at Event

In sounding the alarm, Voight echoed the sentiments of Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who defied his anti-Trump family by endorsing Trump in June.

At the time, Bush told The Dallas Morning News that “Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism.”

Throughout the 2020 presidential race, conservatives have expressed concern that Joe Biden was a “Trojan horse for socialism.”

Last week, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, added fuel to the fire by warning Biden that he’d better include radical leftists in his Cabinet if he gets installed in the White House — or else.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.