Here Are the Frontrunners Trump Is Reportedly Considering to Replace Karoline Leavitt

A short list of potential replacements for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is circulating online a day after she announced she would leave the position to spend more time with her children.

A White House source told the New York Post that President Donald Trump has not yet decided on a replacement for Leavitt, and no timetable for one has been announced.

Sources within and close to the administration reportedly told the newspaper that early frontrunners for the high-profile role are already being discussed.

Alina Habba, the former acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey and a one-time personal attorney to the president, is believed to be one of the top contenders for the position.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle was also floated as another early frontrunner believed to be in consideration for the job.

Boyle is well-known in Trump’s circle and has covered the president since 2015.

According to the report, other contenders are believed to be White House deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel Taylor Budowich, as well as White House communications director Steven Cheung.

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Two other candidates that could be up for the job are Katie Miller, the wife of deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, and principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly.

Leavitt shocked the political world on Wednesday when she announced her departure in a post on X in which she expressed her gratitude to the president.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime,” she said.

Leavitt added, “I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life.”

Leavitt, 28, also touched on why she was walking away.

“Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least,” she added.

“The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.”

She said Trump had asked her to remain an advisor and declared she would always advocate for him.

Trump said of Leavitt’s decision to walk away at the end of the month, “Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!”

He concluded by thanking Leavitt for “a job well done.”

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