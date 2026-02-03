'Very Frustrating': House Democrats Disgruntled with Senate Democrats Over Spending Package

House Democrats are unhappy with their Senate colleagues over the latest budget deal.

The deal on the table, crafted by President Donald Trump and Senate Democratic leaders, funds most federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year but pauses Homeland Security funding after Feb. 13.

Many House Democrats want to vent their anger with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and want DHS to be treated even more harshly, according to Politico.

“There are some Senate Democrats who always signal nervousness and are so reluctant to be strong,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said. “We end up having to answer for what they won’t do, and it can be very frustrating.”

“We are far closer to the people,” Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas said, noting it was “critically important that House members be brought in” trying to rein in federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The Jan. 24 killing of Alex Pretti galvanized Democratic opposition to a full year of DHS spending. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Trump negotiated a two-week deal to talk before a shutdown took place.

Less than half of Senate Democratic Caucus backed the deal; few House Democrats were on board.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California said “the split among senators was kind of surprising,” but said blame games erupt on tough votes.

“I’ve been here long enough that people always complain about the other chamber, so that’s always an easy out,” Aguilar said.

With House votes looming Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats were united.

“I speak regularly with Leader Schumer, and I speak regularly with Mike Johnson,” he said.

“There’s no daylight between House and Senate Democrats on accomplishing the objective, which is dramatic reform of ICE.”

But Democrats did not appear to be unified. Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said she will support the bill while Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern said he will not.

Politico reported that some are hesitant to attack the DHS funding because that would be cutting the flow of money to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Transportation Security Administration, among others.

According to a report in Roll Call, House Speaker Mike Johnson is also facing crasks in his party, but cannot afford any defections if the budget bill is going to pass.

Johnson has said he is cool to Democrtic demands that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents be easily identifiable.

“When you have people doxing them and targeting them, of course we don’t want their personal identification out there on the streets,” Johnson said. “So we’ve got to work through this in a meaningful way, a thoughtful way, that comports with common sense.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.