Share
Commentary

After FSU Shooter Is Captured Alive, Public Fury Turns to Woman Who Casually Sipped Starbucks While Filming Victim

 By Samuel Short  April 18, 2025 at 6:43am
Share

A deadly shooting rocked Florida State University, Florida, and the country on Thursday.

That in itself is heartbreaking as two people were killed and six people were injured. But even as the active shooter situation was still unfolding on the campus, one particular video began making the rounds on social media, sparking outrage.

The woman filming, who was casually sipping on a Starbucks drink, walked by a bleeding victim lying on the ground. She then turned around to film the victim again before walking off.

The video can be found here.

(Warning: The above link contains graphic footage that may be disturbing for some readers.)

Some users on the social media platform X began venting their rage at the person filming.

One stated, “This person needs to be reported.”

Another felt the individual behind the camera “needs to be outed and publicly shamed.”

The footage does admittedly make the person behind the camera come off as callous as most people would react differently walking past a victim in the aftermath of a shooting.

Then again maybe not. The footage unfortunately encapsulates the prevailing culture of 2025: Whenever something happens, capture the moment on video and upload it for internet clout.

Thankfully, reports have emerged, that the victim in the video received care and was alive following the Starbucks drinker’s video

Related:
Trump Silences Gun Control Talk After FSU Shooting: 'The Gun Doesn't Do the Shooting; The People Do'

“Another video later showed her being helped by a policewoman, who was on her knees assessing the young woman’s wounds,” the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

“[Police] stretchered her. She looked like she was alive, but I’m not sure. I hope that she is,” witness and FSU student Max Jenkins said of the victim.

Tensions are running high, people are angry and looking for answers.

Is the culture today too focused on filming everything?

Students and staff went to FSU that day expecting to attend classes and work and go home like any other day, but they are now faced with this grim reality.

With that in mind, the public is looking for a target for their outrage.

The person filming has made herself a target with her unwise, callous, and poor decision. But the person filming did not commit this evil act.

The real scorn should be put on the shooter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




College Student on Spring Break Spots a Tesla, Ruins Life with Next Alleged Move
Covid.gov Now Redirects to White House Page Exposing 'True Origins of Covid-19'
Al Sharpton's Threat Works as Target CEO Folds to His Demand
Victim's Father Booted from Karmelo Anthony News Conference; Activist at Mic Waits Until He's Gone, Then Attacks
After FSU Shooter Is Captured Alive, Public Fury Turns to Woman Who Casually Sipped Starbucks While Filming Victim
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation