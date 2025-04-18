A deadly shooting rocked Florida State University, Florida, and the country on Thursday.

That in itself is heartbreaking as two people were killed and six people were injured. But even as the active shooter situation was still unfolding on the campus, one particular video began making the rounds on social media, sparking outrage.

The woman filming, who was casually sipping on a Starbucks drink, walked by a bleeding victim lying on the ground. She then turned around to film the victim again before walking off.

The video can be found here.

(Warning: The above link contains graphic footage that may be disturbing for some readers.)

Some users on the social media platform X began venting their rage at the person filming.

One stated, “This person needs to be reported.”

This person needs to be reported. They walked past a female’s body while sipping Starbucks and filming.😤#FSU #FloridaStateUniversity #SchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/HZKI9tkxGF — VeLore (@Oddland66) April 17, 2025

Another felt the individual behind the camera “needs to be outed and publicly shamed.”

this heartless person needs to be outed and publicly shamed. #fsustarbucks #fsu pic.twitter.com/yGr8ryzp3J — 30A Blues (@30ABlues) April 17, 2025

The footage does admittedly make the person behind the camera come off as callous as most people would react differently walking past a victim in the aftermath of a shooting.

Then again maybe not. The footage unfortunately encapsulates the prevailing culture of 2025: Whenever something happens, capture the moment on video and upload it for internet clout.

Thankfully, reports have emerged, that the victim in the video received care and was alive following the Starbucks drinker’s video

“Another video later showed her being helped by a policewoman, who was on her knees assessing the young woman’s wounds,” the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

“[Police] stretchered her. She looked like she was alive, but I’m not sure. I hope that she is,” witness and FSU student Max Jenkins said of the victim.

Tensions are running high, people are angry and looking for answers.

Students and staff went to FSU that day expecting to attend classes and work and go home like any other day, but they are now faced with this grim reality.

With that in mind, the public is looking for a target for their outrage.

The person filming has made herself a target with her unwise, callous, and poor decision. But the person filming did not commit this evil act.

The real scorn should be put on the shooter.

