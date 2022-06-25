Share
'Full Blown Assault on Christianity': Pro-Abortion Agitators Attack Preacher, Rip His Bible to Shreds

 By Jack Davis  June 25, 2022 at 12:00pm
A Seattle street preacher found himself in a maelstrom of hate on Friday, according to multiple social media posts that showed the man lying on the pavement and his Bibles torn to shreds.

Black-clad gangs of what appeared to be antifa agitators targeted the preacher as violence erupted in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalized abortion nationwide.

Video shared by journalist Jonathan Choe showed the preacher hanging on to a piece of construction equipment as assailants carried him off and dumped him in the street.

Choe called it a “full blown assault on Christianity, personal faith, and freedom of speech.”

Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot


A Twitter user whose account is called “The Seattle Preacher” said he was the victim of the attack.

“This needs to be investigated. I demand someone take actions and press charges. My bibles were destroyed In Hate for my Christian beliefs,” he tweeted.

Journalist Andy Ngo voiced his outrage at the incident.

Franklin Graham Sends a Message to Donald Trump After Roe Is Struck Down: 'Millions of People Have Prayed for This'

“This is a hate crime by those who assaulted the man for his religious beliefs & then destroyed his religious text. No comment from [Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell] at the open violent extremism in his city yesterday?” Ngo posted on Twitter.

A female pro-life demonstrator was tackled and pepper-sprayed during the unrest in Seattle, according to the Post Millennial.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia commented on the violence, noting efforts by Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Maxine Waters of California to whip up anger.

“AOC gave the order today in front of the Supreme Court. ‘TAKE TO THE STREETS!’ So did Maxine Waters. And just like that Antifa came out of retirement attacking innocent women. Tell me about women’s rights again,” Greene wrote in a tweet.

Seattle police said that two people were arrested during the pro-abortion protests. The circumstances of the arrests were not disclosed, according to The Seattle Times.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation