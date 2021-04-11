The Los Angeles County fairgrounds will soon house illegal immigrants.

County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said the Pomona Fairplex campus could house up to 2,500 unaccompanied minors, according to The Associated Press.

The site had been used as a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

The Biden admin has now reopened Japanese internment camps! LA County Fairgrounds, one of the places Japanese Americans were held during World War II, will serve as an emergency shelter for unaccompanied children. We were warned! #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/sJcT72vo25 — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) April 10, 2021

Biden Sends Migrant Kids To Former Japanese Internment Camp Site LA County Fairgrounds, one of the places Japanese Americans were held during WWII, will serve as an emergency shelter for unaccompanied children who have crossed the border into the UShttps://t.co/E6fIscpyio — henry jones (@henryjo06676203) April 10, 2021

The county’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and Departments of Children and Family Services, Public Health, Health Services and Mental Health “will be activated to support the migrant youth in their transition,” Solis said, according to KNBC-TV.

She said the White House called the county seeking a place to house unaccompanied children that are flooding across the border.

“I knew without question that it was our time to step up, as Los Angeles County always does,” Solis said.

“Los Angeles County has a responsibility and an opportunity to care for unaccompanied minors coming to the United States. This is not a border crisis, but, instead, it is everyone’s crisis.”

The use of the fairgrounds comes as the Biden administration seeks to cope with record numbers of illegal immigrants, according to The New York Times.

In March, 19,000 children were encountered by border agents, a record.

Federal facilities are currently housing more than 20,000 unaccompanied minors, and more are on the way.

The Times cited internal federal documents as projecting that more than 35,000 migrant children would be in federal custody by June.

To cope with the flood of migrants, the Biden administration is looking at multiple sites far from the border.

For example, migrant families will be staying at hotels in the Phoenix area, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Friday, according to KIMT-TV.

Her office on Friday said Immigration and Customs Enforcement will occupy “several hotels along the southwest border, including in Chandler and Phoenix.”

ICE did not identify the hotels.

Sinema’s office said she spoke to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and said she will hold him “accountable for protecting Arizona communities and ensuring all migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”

