Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Full Blown Crisis: Biden Administration to Begin Housing Migrant Children at Former Japanese Internment Camp

A replica of a guard tower stands near barbed wire fencing at Manzanar National Historic Site on Dec. 9, 2015, near Independence, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesA replica of a guard tower stands near barbed wire fencing at Manzanar National Historic Site on Dec. 9, 2015, near Independence, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 11, 2021 at 12:15pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Los Angeles County fairgrounds will soon house illegal immigrants.

County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said the Pomona Fairplex campus could house up to 2,500 unaccompanied minors, according to The Associated Press.

The site had been used as a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

TRENDING: TV Host Grieving Loss of Age 16 Son Who Died After Reportedly Purchasing Drugs on Snapchat

The county’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and Departments of Children and Family Services, Public Health, Health Services and Mental Health “will be activated to support the migrant youth in their transition,” Solis said, according to KNBC-TV.

She said the White House called the county seeking a place to house unaccompanied children that are flooding across the border.

Will Biden let illegal immigrants overrun the country?

“I knew without question that it was our time to step up, as Los Angeles County always does,” Solis said.

“Los Angeles County has a responsibility and an opportunity to care for unaccompanied minors coming to the United States. This is not a border crisis, but, instead, it is everyone’s crisis.”

The use of the fairgrounds comes as the Biden administration seeks to cope with record numbers of illegal immigrants, according to The New York Times.

In March, 19,000 children were encountered by border agents, a record.

Federal facilities are currently housing more than 20,000 unaccompanied minors, and more are on the way.

RELATED: Biden Admin Responds to Abuse Allegations at Migrant Facility

The Times cited internal federal documents as projecting that more than 35,000 migrant children would be in federal custody by June.

To cope with the flood of migrants, the Biden administration is looking at multiple sites far from the border.

For example, migrant families will be staying at hotels in the Phoenix area, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Friday, according to KIMT-TV.

Her office on Friday said Immigration and Customs Enforcement will occupy “several hotels along the southwest border, including in Chandler and Phoenix.”

ICE did not identify the hotels.

Sinema’s office said she spoke to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and said she will hold him “accountable for protecting Arizona communities and ensuring all migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Police Nab Man Apparently on the Way to Murder His Girlfriend
Cop Executed on Side of the Road in Broad Daylight After Pulling Over a Truck for Window Tint Violation
Full Blown Crisis: Biden Administration to Begin Housing Migrant Children at Former Japanese Internment Camp
Just Days After Whitmer's Travel Warning, Top Aide Posts Pictures That Light a Firestorm
Trump Goes on a Tear, Rips 'Dumb Son of a B****' Mitch McConnell
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×