Trump Calls Out ‘Extreme’ Democrats at Packed Arizona Rally

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a rally at the International Air Response facility on October 19, 2018 in Mesa, ArizonaRalph Freso / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a rally at the International Air Response facility on October 19, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona (Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

By The Western Journal
at 10:01pm
President Donald Trump, seeking to frame the choices for voters in the midterm elections, said Friday that Democrats are “too extreme and too dangerous” to take control of Congress.

On a three-day swing out West to make his closing arguments for Republican candidates, Trump sought to hone in on immigration as one of the defining election issues this fall by accusing Democrats of wanting “open borders” and encouraging illegal immigration.

“Anybody who votes for a Democrat now is crazy,” Trump said.

Rallying thousands of supporters in an Arizona aircraft hangar for GOP Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally, Trump warned of dire consequences if her opponent, Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, is victorious.

Trump, trying to hold onto Republicans’ narrow 51-49 advantage in the Senate, said a vote for Sinema “is dangerous” because it would empower Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“The Democrat Party has become too extreme and too dangerous to be trusted with power,” he claimed.

Trump also had harsh words for Central American migrants trying to travel through Mexico and reach the U.S. border, declaring they aren’t “little angels” but “hardened criminals.”

Trump also claimed that Democrats want them to enter the U.S. because “they’re gonna vote Democrat.”

Earlier Friday, during a roundtable at Luke Air Force Base, Trump said McSally, a former Air Force colonel and combat fighter pilot, is “brilliant and brave” and has a “very, very strange opponent.”

The two congresswomen are vying for the seat of Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who is retiring.

McSally was a Trump critic in 2016 and represents a Tucson district that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

McSally has now embraced the president and hopes his visit to Arizona will unite Republicans against Sinema.

Trump campaigned Thursday in Montana on behalf of GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and on Saturday will visit Elko, Nevada, to support Sen. Dean Heller, considered the most vulnerable Republican incumbent this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

