Georgia prosecutors indicted 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, last month, but that was only half the number of people the grand jury recommended face charges, according to its final report.

The “Special Purpose Grand Jury Report” was released Friday in accordance with an order last week by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to which neither side in the case apparently objected.

The report recommended charges against 20 individuals in addition to those indicted by prosecutors on August 14.

Among those not charged were then-Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Loeffler and Perdue, both Republicans, lost their re-election bids to Democratic challengers in runoff elections in January of 2021.

Others recommended for charges in the Dec. 15 report from the grand jury were Trump lawyers Boris Epshteyn, Cleta Mitchell and Lin Wood.

Michael Flynn, who served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser, was also recommended for charges.

One man, Trump campaign aide Michael Roman, was charged in August but not named in the grand jury report. He was presumably charged as a result of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ own investigation.

The report had been kept secret since then at Willis’ request until final decisions were made about whom to charge and with what crimes. Those decisions having been made public last month, the judge ruled that there was no longer any reason to keep the report secret.

The 26-member grand jury heard from 75 witnesses over the course of its seven-month investigation. Its decisions regarding recommendations for charges were almost, but not quite, unanimous.

However, the special grand jury could only investigate and make recommendations; it had no authority to issue charges, forcing Willis to appeal — successfully, as it turned out — to a regular grand jury for an indictment, according to Reuters.

You can read the entire 28-page “Special Purpose Grand Jury Report” below.

Special Purpose Grand Jury Report by The Western Journal on Scribd

Trump himself faces 13 separate charges in the case. He, and all 18 of his co-defendants, have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them, and Trump has repeatedly characterized himself as a victim of political persecution.

According to Axios, the Georgia trial could be the only one viewable on live television because of the state’s law. The judge would have to approve the presence of cameras in the courtroom, but needs a “compelling reason” not to allow them.

In the New York and federal courts where Trump faces three other criminal indictments, the same rules don’t apply.

