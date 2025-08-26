Full of Stab Wounds: Teen Girl's Body Found in Ditch After She Called Police - Asylum Seeker Arrested

When a country imports violent criminals, it’s going to get violent crime.

Headlines in the United States have demonstrated that with appalling regularity, thanks to now-former President Joe Biden’s surrender of the country’s southern borders.

Across the Atlantic, the brutal murder of a teenage girl last week is giving Europeans a reminder of the same message.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, a 17-yeard-old Dutch girl identified only as “Lisa” was found dead early Wednesday — in a ditch, riddled with stab wounds — after calling police to report she was being followed while on the way home from a night out.

BREAKING: Outrage in the Netherlands after an asylum seeker is arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Lisa who was riding her bike back home from a party in Amsterdam. She called the police tell them that she was being followed. Seconds later, the dispatchers could hear here… pic.twitter.com/lPl4KRtd2G — Charlie Kirk Commentary (@CharlieKNews11) August 24, 2025

“On the other side of the phone, officers heard the moment the teenager was stabbed several times by the assailant, including on her neck, before they lost connection,” the Daily Mail reported.

The suspect arrested in the attack is a 22-year-old Nigerian “asylum seeker,” according to the Daily Mail, citing the Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool.

He was arrested at an asylum seeker reception center, the Daily Mail reported.

If convicted, should the asylum seeker be returned to his country or sent to prison? Returned home Sent to prison

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Returned home: 16% (27 Votes) Sent to prison: 84% (145 Votes)

The same man is also suspected in an Aug. 15 rape, according to De Telegraaf, the major Dutch daily newspaper.

He is also believed to be involved in an attempted rape Aug. 10, according to De Telegraaf, but that attack was interrupted.

It was not reported to police until after Lisa’s death was in the news and authorities issued a call for witnesses, the newspaper reported.

And yet another woman told De Telegraaf she was chased by a man matching the suspect’s description on the very day Lisa was murdered. (She could be very lucky to still be alive to talk about it.)

These kinds of details are getting wearisomely familiar, whether they’re on the European side of the Atlantic or in the United States.

Americans — unless they’re Democrats — are well aware of the high-profile crimes the United States has experienced since the Biden administration’s disastrous open-border policies were in effect.

The names of murder victims Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Joceyln Nungaray should be familiar to all Americans — unless they’re Democrats — as lives sacrificed by progressives on the altar of diversity.

In a European context, about the only thing different about the “migrants” and “asylum seekers” involved in crime is that their names (when they’re published at all) tend to sound more Arabic than Hispanic.

They’re overwhelmingly boys or men who entered the different countries illegally, but whose presence is suffered in the name of “asylum” or “anti-colonialism” or whatever the leftist buzzword of the moment is.

Coming from cultures where life is cheap, and the rights of women are cheaper, they bring that attitude with them — and have for many years.

All of this has been tolerated by the leftist European establishment and by the European establishment media to the point where the freedom to dissent is actually being destroyed — as Vice President J.D. Vance declared in February.

Lisa’s brutal death has sparked outraged protests in the Netherlands, according to the New York Post, and Geert Wilders, leader of the nationalist Freedom Party is using the crime to pledge to end all asylum claims.

Maybe that will happen. Maybe the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and other European nations will end their suicidal embrace of “asylum seekers” flooding the continent from Asia and Africa in time to recover some semblance of what made European civilization the world’s most dominant for centuries.

And maybe not. The post-World War II conduct of the once-great European powers has been more or less a pageant of cowardice and grift that surrendered responsibility for military peacekeeping to the United States, and gave up internal freedoms in the name of elusive security.

(Just looking at the European powers gathered with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy to meet with President Donald Trump earlier this month was an image of Trump and the United States as a Colossus, towering over European supplicants.)

The United States, thanks to Trump’s twin election victories, and despite the disastrous Joe Biden intervening years, still has a chance to secure control over its borders and restore its civic life.

Because when a country stops importing criminals, it stops importing crime.

Americans understand that, too — unless they’re Democrats.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.