Full Text of First Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Revealed by Local Crime Journalist - Direct, Chilling, And Strangely Reassuring

The text of the first alleged ransom note in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, was revealed on a podcast Wednesday, several outlets reported.

The text of the note comes as both local and FBI officials try to determine whether the notes that were received by both the Guthrie family and authorities were genuine or fake, or whether she was abducted for ransom at all.

Guthrie, 84, disappeared in the early hours of Feb. 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona, police determined, after her pacemaker lost its Bluetooth connection with her phone.

A months-long search has proved fruitless thus far, and while individuals have been taken into custody, no arrests have been made or suspects named.

However, Briana Whitney — host of the True Crime Arizona podcast and a local crime reporter — read the contents of the alleged first ransom note on the Crime Junkie podcast on Wednesday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy,” the note read.

“She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days.”

Do you think Guthrie is still alive? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (1 Votes) No: 96% (24 Votes)

The kidnappers demanded millions in cryptocurrency to be delivered to a digital wallet.

“Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop-off location back in Tucson,” the note continued.

“If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands.”

“It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible,” the alleged kidnappers continued.

“You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

Whitney said that the note included details that only local law enforcement would have known about the kidnapping, namely a description and the location of Nancy’s smartwatch by her bed, as well as the destruction of a floodlight in the backyard.

On Feb. 7, Savannah Guthrie appeared in a video to the alleged kidnappers in which she said that she would pay the ransom.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Guthrie said in the message.

BREAKING REPORT: Guthrie family AGREES to pay ransom.pic.twitter.com/xDX33lGAfM — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 7, 2026

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

However, Nancy Guthrie was never returned. A later note said that Nancy Guthrie died while being held captive, although investigators cast doubt upon the veracity of all communications between the self-described kidnappers and the family.

“None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine,” an FBI official told Reuters in late June, and on July 2 a California man pleaded guilty to charges of harassment for calling and sending fake text messages to Guthrie’s family for Bitcoin.

In a guilty plea to a charge of harassment by telecommunications device, Derrick Callella, 42, said “he acknowledged that he knew an earlier ransom demand had been made” when he made the request, Reuters reported.

Local officials, however, didn’t have any comments as to whether the notes were fakes or were real.

“We don’t have any updates, other than this is still an active investigation,” a Pima County Sheriff’s spokeswoman told Reuters.

It is unclear, if the motivation was not kidnapping for ransom, what investigators believe precipitated the Guthrie kidnapping.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.