Fully-Boosted AOC Announces She Has Symptomatic COVID, Encourages 'Everyone to Get Their Booster'

 By Jack Davis  January 10, 2022 at 7:49am
The office of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York fired off a tweet Sunday encouraging all Americans to get a booster shot and be just like her.

Except, of course, for the little fact that days after returning from a Florida vacation, Ocasio-Cortez is now COVID-positive in a very symptomatic way.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said, before getting to the part that’s going to leave some scratching their heads.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the statement said.

As noted by the New York Post, guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about wearing masks did not appear to be uppermost on Ocasio-Cortez’s mind when she was seen maskless in Miami over the New Year weekend while having drinks with her boyfriend.

She followed that up with a maskless outing at a packed Miami drag bar.

That conduct came despite past comments from the lawmaker supporting mask mandates.

“Repealing the mask mandate now endangers so many people, especially essential workers & the vulnerable,” she tweeted last March while deploring how Texas was battling the virus.

At an event in August, Ocasio-Cortez was caught flouting the mandates she supports — donning a mask only when she knew a picture was being taken.

The latest Ocasio-Cortez announcement brought forth many jabs on Twitter, but not of the medical variety.

Pfizer chief scientist Mikael Dolsten said last month that it is “very likely” a fourth dose of the vaccine would be needed to deal with the omicron variant, according to Reuters.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
