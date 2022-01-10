The office of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York fired off a tweet Sunday encouraging all Americans to get a booster shot and be just like her.

Except, of course, for the little fact that days after returning from a Florida vacation, Ocasio-Cortez is now COVID-positive in a very symptomatic way.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said, before getting to the part that’s going to leave some scratching their heads.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the statement said.

As noted by the New York Post, guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about wearing masks did not appear to be uppermost on Ocasio-Cortez’s mind when she was seen maskless in Miami over the New Year weekend while having drinks with her boyfriend.

She followed that up with a maskless outing at a packed Miami drag bar.

EXPOSED: AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me. pic.twitter.com/8l30GFA0GT — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

That conduct came despite past comments from the lawmaker supporting mask mandates.

“Repealing the mask mandate now endangers so many people, especially essential workers & the vulnerable,” she tweeted last March while deploring how Texas was battling the virus.

At an event in August, Ocasio-Cortez was caught flouting the mandates she supports — donning a mask only when she knew a picture was being taken.

The latest Ocasio-Cortez announcement brought forth many jabs on Twitter, but not of the medical variety.

AOC Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Hitting Up Miami

—-So what good is the shot and booster if sophisticated elites like AOC can still get infected??? https://t.co/1O9DGi7V7s — Frederick Rayne (@bronnr) January 10, 2022

Happy Covid @AOC Don’t Forget Your 18th Booster — Gary Bernstein (@1GaryBernstein) January 10, 2022

Hi my name is @aoc and I got covid after receiving booster shot. Trust me, the vax works… pic.twitter.com/7GptP1s0jr — 🤨🧂The Salty Vet🧂🤨 (@SaltyPR1977) January 10, 2022

Pfizer chief scientist Mikael Dolsten said last month that it is “very likely” a fourth dose of the vaccine would be needed to deal with the omicron variant, according to Reuters.

