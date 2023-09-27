Fulton County DA Investigator Shoots Herself in the Foot at Courthouse
A female investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office caused a brief bit of panic at the Fulton County Courthouse last week when she fired her gun, wounding herself in the leg.
The woman was “alert, conscious, and breathing” after the Friday incident, the Atlanta Police Department said, according to WSB-FM.
Although some reports indicated there was an evacuation at the courthouse, others said no official evacuation was ordered.
Officials said there was no active threat at the courthouse, which is the site of the racketeering trial of former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants in connection with Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election.
“The shooting was an accidental discharge by a Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigator who wounded herself. She was not critically wounded,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted on X.
The investigator shot herself in the leg inside the fourth-floor handicap-accessible bathroom, according to WAGA-TV, which cited sources it did not name.
“It was an accidental shooting, so there is no intent to commit a crime. Unfortunately for the investigator, she was the one who was shot,” former prosecutor Ash Joshi said.
The investigator’s name was not released, and she is expected to make a full recovery.
Security at the courthouse has been increased due to the upcoming Trump trial.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week indicated that attorney Lin Wood is a “witness for the state,” according to CNN.
Wood later posted on Telegram that he had not “flipped” on Trump and said he was subpoenaed in the case of lawyer Sidney Powell, who will go to trial next month.
“I have no idea why I am being asked to testify at the trial,” Wood said. “I have had no discussions with the DA’s office since I testified before the special grand jury several months ago.”
Several of the defendants in the case are seeking to have their cases moved to federal court, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Meadows lost his first bid to have his case moved and is now hoping the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will grant his bid, according to USA Today.
Meadows has argued that a trip he made to Georgia was part of his official duties.
“This is not a case where the Chief of Staff went down to Georgia in his private capacity and got in some kerfuffle; it is a criminal prosecution of the Chief of Staff based on actions taken in the White House while discharging his official duties,” lawyers George Terwilliger, John Moran, Michael Francisco, and Francis Aul wrote in a court filing “He is here solely because he served as Chief of Staff.”
