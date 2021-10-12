Share
Commentary

Fulton County Fires 2 Election Workers for Allegedly Shredding Voter Apps, SOS Demands DOJ Investigate

 By Michael Austin  October 11, 2021 at 5:20pm
For months now, Fulton County, Georgia, has found itself smack dab in the middle of election-related controversies.

In the latest issue to hit the fan, two election workers were fired for allegedly shredding voting applications.

On Monday, Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the county for these alleged violations, according to The Epoch Times.

Family of Suspected School Shooter Starts Fundraiser to Ease Teen's 'Traumatic' Experience, Then Gets Hit with the Bad News

“After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

“The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.

“The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County’s failures.”

Raffensperger further alleged that roughly 300 of the applications had been shredded.

Did Fulton County conduct a safe and secure election in 2020?

While his office is conducting its own investigation, Raffensperger believes the DOJ needs to be involved going forward.

In a statement, Fulton County chairman Robb Pitts also voiced his concern over the possible malfeasance.

“Elections are the most important function of our government,” Pitts said. “We have committed to transparency and integrity.”

Report after report has come out of the county in the many months following the 2020 election, many of them indicating irregularities regarding ballots submitted.

Among the reports included the allegations that as many as 19,000 absentee ballots were missing their chain of custody documents, numerous ballots were scanned twice and as many as 35,000 Georgia voters purportedly moved out of their county of residence, became ineligible to vote and then voted anyway.

Watch: Democratic Chairwoman Faced with Tough Question, Decides to Walk Into Traffic Instead

An additional report released in August alleged that the Fulton County elections department had security lapses, missing routers and various financial errors in its records.

These allegations all come from a state that Biden reportedly carried by less than 13,000 votes.

And yet the mainstream media continues to claim that anyone concerned over election integrity is nothing more than a conspiracy theorist.

No wonder trust for our institutions is waning.

Truth and Accuracy

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




