Fulton County Prosecutor Could Face Trial of Her Own, Lawmaker Fires His Own Shot at DA

Hoping elected Republicans will fight for their voters can feel like waiting for ice to form in Satan’s lair.

In Georgia, however, one GOP official appears determined to resist the ongoing persecution of former President Donald Trump.

Republican state Sen. Colton Moore has begun a process that could lead to the impeachment of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

On Monday, Willis announced that a grand jury had handed up the latest sham indictment of the former president. Trump and 18 co-defendants face charges for daring to contest the results of the controversial 2020 presidential election.

In a letter Thursday to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Moore declared that “an emergency exists in the affairs of the state.”

Furthermore, the lawmaker, whose district covers the northwest corner of the state, insisted that this emergency demands “a special session” of the Georgia General Assembly.

“America is under attack,” he said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter, in which he shared the letter. “I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.”

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

Should Georgia lawmakers impeach the Fulton County district attorney? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1011 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

Moore intends to launch an investigation that could stop Willis in her tracks.

“We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis,” he said in a statement, according to Breitbart.

A letter signed by three-fifths of the members of both legislative houses would trigger an emergency session.

Republicans currently hold sizable majorities in the Georgia Senate (33-23) and House of Representatives (102-78). Both majorities, however, fall short of the three-fifths threshold. If delegates act along party lines, therefore, Moore’s quest for a special session will fail.

Where Trump is concerned, however, party lines often mean little.

For instance, the state’s governor also has the authority to call a special session. But Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have not supported Trump in the past.

Thus, Moore faces an uphill battle.

A cynic might conclude that the state senator’s effort to defund and possibly impeach Willis appears doomed from the outset.

After all, the intensity of leftist hatred toward Trump makes it unlikely that any Democratic legislator in Georgia would break ranks. Nor does it seem possible that a governor who has feuded with Trump would call a special session to chastise this particular rogue prosecutor.

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I… pic.twitter.com/jaru2iBDo7 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 15, 2023

Still, GOP voters accustomed to timidity from their elected officials will no doubt applaud Moore’s effort.

For his part, the state senator struck the right tone when he wrote, “America is under attack.” Indeed it is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.