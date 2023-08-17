Share
Commentary

Fulton County Prosecutor Could Face Trial of Her Own, Lawmaker Fires His Own Shot at DA

 By Michael Schwarz  August 17, 2023 at 11:07am
Hoping elected Republicans will fight for their voters can feel like waiting for ice to form in Satan’s lair.

In Georgia, however, one GOP official appears determined to resist the ongoing persecution of former President Donald Trump.

Republican state Sen. Colton Moore has begun a process that could lead to the impeachment of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

On Monday, Willis announced that a grand jury had handed up the latest sham indictment of the former president. Trump and 18 co-defendants face charges for daring to contest the results of the controversial 2020 presidential election.

In a letter Thursday to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Moore declared that “an emergency exists in the affairs of the state.”

Furthermore, the lawmaker, whose district covers the northwest corner of the state, insisted that this emergency demands “a special session” of the Georgia General Assembly.

“America is under attack,” he said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter, in which he shared the letter. “I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.”

Should Georgia lawmakers impeach the Fulton County district attorney?

Moore intends to launch an investigation that could stop Willis in her tracks.

“We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis,” he said in a statement, according to Breitbart.

A letter signed by three-fifths of the members of both legislative houses would trigger an emergency session.

Republicans currently hold sizable majorities in the Georgia Senate (33-23) and House of Representatives (102-78). Both majorities, however, fall short of the three-fifths threshold. If delegates act along party lines, therefore, Moore’s quest for a special session will fail.

Where Trump is concerned, however, party lines often mean little.

For instance, the state’s governor also has the authority to call a special session. But Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have not supported Trump in the past.

Thus, Moore faces an uphill battle.

A cynic might conclude that the state senator’s effort to defund and possibly impeach Willis appears doomed from the outset.

After all, the intensity of leftist hatred toward Trump makes it unlikely that any Democratic legislator in Georgia would break ranks. Nor does it seem possible that a governor who has feuded with Trump would call a special session to chastise this particular rogue prosecutor.

Still, GOP voters accustomed to timidity from their elected officials will no doubt applaud Moore’s effort.

For his part, the state senator struck the right tone when he wrote, “America is under attack.” Indeed it is.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
