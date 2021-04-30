Login
Fumbling Biden Needs 30 Seconds and Two Helpers to Locate His Mask While on Stage

By Jack Davis
Published April 30, 2021 at 1:55pm
The leader of the free world fumbled and bumbled for all to see Thursday in a series of frantic, feeble attempts to locate his mask.

President Joe Biden spoke to a drive-in rally in Georgia to mark his 100th day in office.

During the speech, Biden repeated some of the themes of his Wednesday night address to Congress, including the need for a $1.8 trillion plan to fund education, child care and social programs as well as his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

As the speech was ending, the president called his wife to the temporary stage set up for the event as well as Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose special election victories in January allowed Biden to ram a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill through the Senate.

As first lady Jill Biden approached the podium, wearing a mask, she pointed to her face to signal to the president to put his mask on and then gestured to the podium for the president to pick up his mask.

As he introduced the two senators, Biden continued to flip through the briefing materials on the podium and peer down in search of his face covering.

As everyone else waved at the crowd, Biden continued to search with frustrated hand gestures indicating his lack of progress in finding his mask.

Warnock even began bobbing his head and scanning the podium to offer some assistance in the quest.

Do you have any confidence in Joe Biden as president?

Finally, Jill Biden grabbed the briefing book and took over the task of finding the lost mask.

At that point, after speaking closely with Warnock while still not wearing his mask, the president spoke into the microphone to share this moment with everyone.

“Looking for my mask. I’m in trouble,” he said.

Finally, as an aide brought a replacement mask, the offending object was finally located and Biden quickly donned it.

The charade came despite federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that individuals who have been vaccinated — as the Bidens have been — can appear outdoors without masks.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
