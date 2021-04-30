The leader of the free world fumbled and bumbled for all to see Thursday in a series of frantic, feeble attempts to locate his mask.

President Joe Biden spoke to a drive-in rally in Georgia to mark his 100th day in office.

During the speech, Biden repeated some of the themes of his Wednesday night address to Congress, including the need for a $1.8 trillion plan to fund education, child care and social programs as well as his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

As the speech was ending, the president called his wife to the temporary stage set up for the event as well as Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose special election victories in January allowed Biden to ram a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill through the Senate.

TRENDING: Group of Armed Iranian Boats Closes in on American Cutter, Rethinks Poor Decision When US Navy Ship Opens Fire

As first lady Jill Biden approached the podium, wearing a mask, she pointed to her face to signal to the president to put his mask on and then gestured to the podium for the president to pick up his mask.

As he introduced the two senators, Biden continued to flip through the briefing materials on the podium and peer down in search of his face covering.

As everyone else waved at the crowd, Biden continued to search with frustrated hand gestures indicating his lack of progress in finding his mask.

Warnock even began bobbing his head and scanning the podium to offer some assistance in the quest.

Do you have any confidence in Joe Biden as president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (1 Votes) 100% (305 Votes)

Finally, Jill Biden grabbed the briefing book and took over the task of finding the lost mask.

At that point, after speaking closely with Warnock while still not wearing his mask, the president spoke into the microphone to share this moment with everyone.

“Looking for my mask. I’m in trouble,” he said.

A) He’s had a 100 days. Wasn’t that the point of his rally? B) He’s outside. Why does he still think he needs a mask. ‘I’m in trouble’: Biden engages in desperate search for his lost mask after telling hecklers ‘gimme another 5 days’ to abolish ICE https://t.co/JR38oNoxe0 — Dusty (@dustopian) April 30, 2021

RELATED: Border Patrol Nabs 5 Gang Members Trying to Sneak Over with Migrant Swarm

Vaccinated Biden panics after losing mask at outdoor Georgia rally https://t.co/dIgeJ1sKLi via @MailOnline Is this clown really president? Joke is on the American people. The World laughs loudest. — James McKee (@jmkee111) April 30, 2021

Resident Biden loses his mask and can’t find it until his “Doctor” tells him to look in his pocket. SAD! pic.twitter.com/KdVfILcdWs — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 30, 2021

Finally, as an aide brought a replacement mask, the offending object was finally located and Biden quickly donned it.

The charade came despite federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that individuals who have been vaccinated — as the Bidens have been — can appear outdoors without masks.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.