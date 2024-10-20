Share
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Oct. 13.
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Oct. 13. (Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)

Fun Video: Trump Says He's Ended His Political Career After Response to 'Beautiful' Fan Who Said She Loves Him

 By Michael Austin  October 20, 2024 at 5:30am
Share

The left claims the “MAGA” movement is rooted in misogyny, racism and other forms of bigotry, but the truth is almost the exact opposite.

At its core, the MAGA movement is about love: love of former President Donald Trump, what he represents, and America.

That couldn’t have been made any more clear at Trump’s rally on Oct. 13, which took place in Prescott Valley, Arizona, according to the New York Post.

It was then, as Trump was talking about the massive crowd sizes at his rallies, saying, “There’s a reason these crowds are coming,” a supporter couldn’t help but yell out, “Because we love you!”

Trump promptly stopped his speech to address the supporter — who was, apparently, a “beautiful” woman.

“She said, ‘Because we love you,’ and I love you, too. That’s why I come,” Trump said.

Is it OK for men to compliment women’s appearance as long as they aren’t rude?

After telling the woman to stand up, Trump remarked on her good looks in his typically humorous fashion, joking that if he actually called her beautiful, doing so would end his political career.

“You know what? I would say she’s a beautiful woman, but if I did say that, my political career — you’re not allowed to say that,” he said.

“So I’m not allowed to call you a beautiful woman, but she is.”

This playful little banter is precisely why Trump’s supporters love him so much.

These sorts of exchanges between the two sexes used to be much more common before the feminist left destroyed male-female discourse.

It is perfectly fine for either sex to compliment the other, as long as it isn’t done boorishly.

Related:
'We Gotta Lock Him Up': Biden Drops Dangerous Statement Against Trump as Election Gets Closer

Not only that, doing so respectfully can come off rather charming, in a traditional sort of way.

Exchanges like this remind us of the days before political correctness took over, back when you could compliment a woman’s beauty without that compliment being ripped out of context and described as some sort of sexist expression of power dynamics.

That’s the kind of normalcy people so desperately want to return to.

Those sorts of moments are sprinkled throughout Trump’s rallies. Given that, is it any surprise that the people love him so much?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Biblical Worldview




Gen. Flynn Responds to Facebook Ban Just Before Election Day: 'Election Interference of the Highest Form'
Facebook Banned The Western Journal Publisher Without Warning, Disabling Key Publishing Functions Weeks Before Election
Eerie: 'Holy Grail' Found in Sealed Chamber Under Site of 'Indiana Jones' Film
Biden-Harris Breaking the Ten Commandments: Part Ten - The Sin at the Center of the Equity Agenda
Fun Video: Trump Says He's Ended His Political Career After Response to 'Beautiful' Fan Who Said She Loves Him
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation