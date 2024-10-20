Fun Video: Trump Says He's Ended His Political Career After Response to 'Beautiful' Fan Who Said She Loves Him

The left claims the “MAGA” movement is rooted in misogyny, racism and other forms of bigotry, but the truth is almost the exact opposite.

At its core, the MAGA movement is about love: love of former President Donald Trump, what he represents, and America.

That couldn’t have been made any more clear at Trump’s rally on Oct. 13, which took place in Prescott Valley, Arizona, according to the New York Post.

It was then, as Trump was talking about the massive crowd sizes at his rallies, saying, “There’s a reason these crowds are coming,” a supporter couldn’t help but yell out, “Because we love you!”

“Look at her! Wow!” Trump ogles “beautiful” woman at his rally. pic.twitter.com/cSfDOndC3T — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 14, 2024

Trump promptly stopped his speech to address the supporter — who was, apparently, a “beautiful” woman.

“She said, ‘Because we love you,’ and I love you, too. That’s why I come,” Trump said.

After telling the woman to stand up, Trump remarked on her good looks in his typically humorous fashion, joking that if he actually called her beautiful, doing so would end his political career.

“You know what? I would say she’s a beautiful woman, but if I did say that, my political career — you’re not allowed to say that,” he said.

“So I’m not allowed to call you a beautiful woman, but she is.”

This playful little banter is precisely why Trump’s supporters love him so much.

These sorts of exchanges between the two sexes used to be much more common before the feminist left destroyed male-female discourse.

It is perfectly fine for either sex to compliment the other, as long as it isn’t done boorishly.

Not only that, doing so respectfully can come off rather charming, in a traditional sort of way.

Exchanges like this remind us of the days before political correctness took over, back when you could compliment a woman’s beauty without that compliment being ripped out of context and described as some sort of sexist expression of power dynamics.

That’s the kind of normalcy people so desperately want to return to.

Those sorts of moments are sprinkled throughout Trump’s rallies. Given that, is it any surprise that the people love him so much?

