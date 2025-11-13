Funding Bill Includes a Provision That Will Allow 8 Senate Republicans to Get Revenge for 'Arctic Frost'

While Americans persecuted under former President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration patiently await justice, Senate Republicans have pursued justice for themselves.

According to The New York Times, a bipartisan spending bill designed to reopen the federal government includes a provision that will allow eight Senate Republican to sue the government over the actions of former special counsel Jack Smith, who seized their phone records without their knowledge while conducting Arctic Frost, the banana republic-style investigation into then-former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

The Senate voted to approve the bill on Monday.

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee released documents related to Arctic Frost. Those documents showed that under Biden’s Justice Department, the FBI conducted a “wide ranging investigation” to “take down President Trump and his supporters.”

Targets included more than 160 Republican lawmakers and officials around the country.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa called the sweeping, Stalin-esque investigation “worse than Watergate.”

Smith seized the phone records of Republicans Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.

Now, assuming the House passes the funding bill, those lawmakers will have legal recourse.

The New York Times added that the bill’s relevant provision reads as follows: “Any senator whose Senate data, or the Senate data of whose Senate office, has been acquired, subpoenaed, searched, accessed, or disclosed in violation of this section may bring a civil action against the United States if the violation was committed by an officer, employee, or agent of the United States or of any federal department or agency.”

Moreover, the bill would make the provision retroactive to 2022. And that would cover Smith’s KGB-like tactics, which occurred in 2023.

Of course, anything that further discredits the thug Smith qualifies as good news.

Indeed, it appears as if some lawmakers might take advantage of the provision. In early October, for instance, before the House Judiciary Committee released the Arctic Frost documents, an angry Graham, in response to a Fox News report about Smith tracking his and other lawmakers’ private communications, denounced the “abuse of power.”

“If they did this without good reason and without cause, I’m going to sue the crap out of these people,” Graham threatened.

On the other hand, the bill’s language provides that Graham can sue the United States government, not Smith personally. That means, in effect, that he would recover damages from taxpayers.

Apparently our elected officials have not stolen enough from us.

Furthermore, one wishes those members of the Senate showed as much anger on our behalf as they do in defense of themselves.

After all, every fresh revelation regarding events surrounding the Capitol incursion paints government agents in a villainous light. The victims of that day, which looks more and more like a federal entrapment operation, deserve justice.

In short, let those lawmakers sue Smith instead of taxpayers, who already bear enough of a burden on account of useless lawmakers.

