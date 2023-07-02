Share
News

Furious Airline Passengers Rage at Pete Buttigieg as They Face Holiday Travel Nightmare

 By Richard Moorhead  July 2, 2023 at 2:57pm
Share

The nation’s airlines continue their seemingly endless struggle with systematic dysfunction.

More than 2,000 flights were delayed in the advance of the pre-Fourth of July weekend, according to The Hill.

Many travelers took aim at Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg amid the cancellations, questioning his commitment to safeguarding the rights of air travel consumers.

One traveler recounted being stuck at the Denver airport for the entire weekend without receiving accommodation from United Airlines.

Trending:
Reason to Celebrate: On July 4, Judge Struck Blow for Freedom Against Biden Admin, Big Tech Censorship

Buttigieg pointed to unstable weather as a factor in the spree of cancellations, claiming the circumstances were beyond his control, according to The Hill.

Is Pete Buttigieg good at his job?

Buttigieg cited what he called a record-setting amount of air travelers in defending his department’s record, touting the lowest flight cancellation percentage since the start of the week.

This is far from Buttigieg’s first rodeo with mass cancellations and travel dysfunction.

Buttigieg called out the airlines with fiery rhetoric amid a spree of Christmas cancellations, pledging to prevent the same situation from occurring again.

Related:
Train Carrying Hazardous Material Plunges into Yellowstone River - Mysterious Liquid Seen Leaking

Dysfunction had earlier left thousands of travelers stranded earlier in summer 2022, with many pointing to Buttigieg’s regulation of the nation’s airlines as lacking.

The former small-town mayor and failed presidential candidate has opted to focus on political punditry amid the nation’s transportation woes, finding time to critique Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign ads as passengers languish in airports.

Buttigieg questioned DeSantis’ manhood in a Sunday CNN interview.

The Democrat’s critics have pointed to his preference for heated rhetoric — without delivering real results for stranded air travelers.

Buttigieg’s inability to oversee America’s transportation and travel has also spurred congressional scrutiny.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Alert: 6 Dogs Dead After Eating Toxic Natural Substance - Keep Your Pets Away from This
Police Make Arrest After Discovering What Was Inside Barrel Floating on Lake
Developing: Man Who Went Missing at 17 While Walking Dogs Found Alive 8 Years Later
Force of 45,000 Police Deployed as Violence Engulfs France, Rioters Chase Mayor's Family from Home
Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney Partnership Has Now Cost 645 People Their Jobs: Report
See more...

Conversation