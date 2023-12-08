Share
News

Furious Chris Christie's 'Off-Camera' Interaction with Megyn Kelly Caught on Video

 By Bryan Chai  December 8, 2023 at 3:59pm
Share

Long-shot Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has a lot to be rankled about these days.

His war of words with former President Donald Trump has not translated into a surge in the polls. The former New Jersey governor is very much facing an uphill climb at 2.6 percent support.

That frustration appeared to bubble over during Wednesday night’s final (for now) GOP primary debate, when a surly Christie was seen exchanging words with moderator Megyn Kelly during a commercial break.

Trending:
White House Interns Send Demand Letter to Biden: 'We Will No Longer Remain Silent'

A clip of the interaction swiftly went viral, and Kelly addressed it during Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“All over the internet last night was a video that went viral of somebody in the balcony filming Chris Christie coming over to yours truly during a break at the end of the first hour and kind of getting up in my grill,” Kelly said. “And there was all sorts of speculation about what was happening there.

“I will tell you what was happening there. It was not off the record.

“He was mad that he wasn’t getting enough questions,” Kelly explained. “He said, ‘You know, I made it up on this stage and I haven’t been able to speak in a while and, you know, I should have been brought in on that last debate.'”

Should Christie drop out of the GOP race?

“I said, ‘We’re coming to you. You’re going to be happy in the second hour,’ which I lived up to.”

Kelly later added a bit of a jab, saying Christie’s polling numbers just didn’t justify giving him exceptional amounts of speaking time.

“I’m sorry, Gov. Christie,” Kelly said. “That’s the way it is.”


Kelly then cited CNN, which reported the following speaking times for each of the candidates in Wednesday’s debate:

  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy got 22 minutes of speaking time.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got 21 minutes.
  • Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley got 17 minutes.
  • Christie got 16 minutes and 52 seconds.
Related:
Crowd Goes Wild After Ramaswamy Holds Up Notepad with Anti-Nikki Haley Message

Interestingly enough, the candidates’ speaking times did accurately reflect their polling positions — with the notable exception of Ramaswamy, who spoke the most despite sitting in fourth place in the race at 4.7 percent.

DeSantis, polling at 13 percent, is the only GOP primary candidate within 50 points of Trump. At 10.9 percent, Haley is the only other candidate polling in double figures.

Christie, as previously mentioned, is in a distant fifth place at 2.6 percent.

Trump, the prohibitive favorite, is currently polling at 61.3 percent.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Furious Chris Christie's 'Off-Camera' Interaction with Megyn Kelly Caught on Video
Say What? Top NFL Head Coach Under Fire for Allegedly Lauding 9/11 Terrorists' Teamwork
If You're Older Than 30, You've Probably Never Heard of Oxford's Word of the Year 2023
CNN and Disney-Owned ABC News Are Trying to Get Involved in the GOP Primary: Report
Rep. Jayapal Goes on CNN Demanding 'Balanced' Coverage of Israel-Hamas War, Then Something Shocking Happens
See more...

Conversation