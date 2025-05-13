Furious David Hogg Learns What It's Like to Be a Conservative as DNC Moves to Void His Election

Election-denying among Democrats: It’s back! Just so long as it involves David Hogg.

Yes, after somehow securing a vice chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee, Mr. Hogg — a professional activist whose self-regard has long been out of alignment with reality — has run afoul of his party. And now, he’s discovering what happens to conservatives when they run afoul of institutional liberal elites: Elections stop mattering.

On Monday, The New York Times reported that the DNC’s credentials committee moved to void the results that elected Hogg vice chair “ruling that the election had not followed proper parliamentary procedures,” per the outlet.

“The decision — which came after roughly three hours of internal debate and one tie vote — will put the issue before the full body of the Democratic National Committee. It must decide whether to force Mr. Hogg and a second vice chair, Malcolm Kenyatta, to run again in another election later this year,” the Times noted.

Of course. It had nothing to do with the fact that Hogg had engaged in a campaign to spend $20 million through one of his political organizations to primary older Democrats in blue districts who were deemed to be too complacent or moderate. Not a bit.

“The ruling by the credentials committee on Monday was not technically related to Mr. Hogg’s plans to engage in primaries,” the Times reported.

“Instead, it was the result of a complaint from one of the losing candidates in that vice chair race, Kalyn Free. Ms. Free said the party had wrongly combined two separate questions into a single vote, putting at a disadvantage the female candidates because of the party’s gender-parity rules.”

“I am disappointed to learn that before I became chair, there was a procedural error in the February vice chair elections,” said DNC Chairman Ken Martin.

“The credentials committee has issued their recommendation, and I trust that the DNC members will carefully review the committee’s resolution and resolve this matter fairly.”

Hogg said in a statement that while the DNC said it was acting on procedural grounds, “it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote.”

“The DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort,” he said.

Kenyatta, meanwhile, was angry at both the decision and Hogg, saying that the move was “a slap in my face” but that the decision didn’t involve Hogg, who got fewer votes than Kenyatta, “even though he clearly wants it to be.”

Unfortunately for Kenyatta, Hogg is actually kinda right here; nobody would really have batted an eye over the procedural error or decided to push it months after the election unless Hogg had decided he was going to use his position to push the party in a different, even less stable and electable, direction.

100 Days ago I was elected as a Vice Chair of the DNC with 298 votes well above the 201.5 threshold to win. David Hogg received only 214.5 Today the DNC credentials committee heard a (complex challenge) to this election and voted for a new one to be held. I have thoughts: — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

Of course it helps if he can be done away with under “gender-parity rules.” That way, it looks almost like an angry white male privileged usurper instead of just a privileged usurper.

That being said, welcome to the side of being an honorary conservative, David Hogg!

Sure, what you were going to do was slimy and underhanded, and it was also likely to fail — but, if there were anything wrong with it as it concerns the rules of being DNC vice chair, the party could challenge you on that.

Democratic strategist James Carville suggested that he be sued for breach of fiduciary duty to the organization, but that involves fighting clean and making legal points based on merit and not just to tie someone up in court. What better way to get rid of this problem than to say his election was tainted by sexism? We get to have a revote.

It’s the kind of specious lawfare that happens anywhere that establishment liberals of a certain sort don’t like. Populist Călin Georgescu’s overturned first-round electoral triumph in Romania, anti-immigrant conservative party’s AfD’s surprisingly strong results in the recent German election leading to them effectively getting a soft ban, lawfare against Donald Trump over, among other things, how he accounted for a non-disclosure agreement with a chatty former porn actress: This is what happens when you cross elite air-quotes “liberals.” They become illiberal in a hurry.

It’s hard to feel sympathy for Hogg, a man who has turned a tenuous connection to a tragedy into a career of angrily lecturing people who know far more than him on subjects he’s intellectually illiterate about. But he’s who the DNC voted for — until, of course, they found out that the young activist vote that they were courting by letting this pipsqueak have some modicum of power actually means to do what they say they will.

However, on this occasion, you can feel a little sympathy for a minor devil, mixed with a healthy dose of schadenfreude as he finds out how his own kind really work. It’s like an after-dinner mint on top of the main course of Trump’s electoral victory.

