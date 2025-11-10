Furious Democrats Call for Schumer to Be Replaced After Shutdown Cave

Leftists, including some elected officials, reacted with apoplectic rage Monday after eight Senate Democrats caved to Senate Republicans by agreeing to vote to end the lengthy government shutdown.

And while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t appear to be directly responsible, as it seemed the eight had negotiated a deal behind his back, the blame for the massive concession was still flowing his way.

“Despite voting against the deal, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is emerging as the top target for not containing the defections,” Axios confirmed, citing the words of a a number of lawmakers.

“Schumer is voting no,” a senior House Democrat told the outlet. “But that doesn’t mean [a] primary [challenge is] not coming.”

Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for? — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 10, 2025

The deal reached by the eight Senate Democrats reportedly included a promise that Senate Republicans would eventually allow a vote on their colleagues’ bill to permanently extend COVID-era Obamacare subsidies.

But according to many Democrats, a promise simply wasn’t enough.

“It’s complete BS,” Democratic Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont told Axios. “A concept of a possible vote. People need healthcare, damn it. Not some lame promise about a mythical future vote.”

Will Democrats replace Chuck Schumer as their Senate leader? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 85% (1465 Votes) No: 15% (258 Votes)

“Sounds like a lousy deal to me,” Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California added.

“People are furious,” a House Democrat described as a “centrist” anonymously said. “It’s an awful deal and a total failure to use leverage for anything real.”

Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership. If @ChuckSchumer were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote ‘No’ tonight and hold the line on healthcare. Maybe now @EdMarkey will finally join me in pledging not to vote for Schumer? — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) November 10, 2025

A Democrat described as “progressive” meanwhile told Axios that “people are pissed” because it appears Senate Democrats “got almost nothing” in their deal.

Leftist nonprofits were also enraged by the deal.

Joel Payne, a spokesman for MoveOn, alleged in a statement that the shutdown deal will “screw over millions of working Americans” and that “too many Democrats in Congress… are failing to listen to the clear message voters sent on Election Day.”

Time to pass the torch, Chuck. https://t.co/VH7UQHNWhE — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 10, 2025

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, meanwhile aimed his ire primarily at the eight Senate Democrats who had voted to reopen the government.

“Tonight, eight Democrats voted with the Republicans to allow them to go forward on this continuing resolution,” he said Sunday evening. “And to my mind, this was a very, very bad vote.”

Tonight was a very bad night. pic.twitter.com/t2rM48XEyV — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 10, 2025

“This is not a deal — it’s an empty promise,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, wrote on X about the shutdown agreement.

“Tonight’s vote does NOTHING to address this Republican health care crisis,” Sen. Adam Schiff of California likewise wrote on X.

Absolutely pathetic. I cannot believe we caved to this wannabe dictator and his goons. Thanks to the Democrats who voted no. We’ll remember who bent the knee. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 10, 2025

Adam Cochran, a policy consultant and independent investigative journalist, went so far as to accuse Schumer of directly organizing Sunday’s shutdown deal vote.

“Schumer organized this, and then is voting no last second, and letting retiring Dems take the heat,” he wrote on X. “If this goes through, that needs to be the end of Schumer leadership regardless of how he votes. He’s the minority leader, the buck stops at him.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.