Share
News
Nina Jankowicz, former Executive Director of the Disinformation Governance Board of the United States, is seen in a 2023 photo arriving for a deposition with the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in Washington, D.C.
Nina Jankowicz, former Executive Director of the Disinformation Governance Board of the United States, is seen in a 2023 photo arriving for a deposition with the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Furious Nina Jankowicz - Biden's 'Disinformation Czar' - Announces Fox News Has Defeated Her in Court

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2025 at 11:51am
Share

Nina Jankowicz, who was in line to become the Biden administration’s “disinformation czar” under a short-lived plan to create a Disinformation Governance Board, is crying foul after she lost an appeal of a ruling that sent her defamation lawsuit against Fox News to the landfill.

In July of 2024, Jankowicz lost her initial bid to sue Fox News for defamation. She had claimed Fox’s coverage of the 2022 furor over the creation of the board and its subsequent dissolution crossed the line.

“This was a politically motivated lawsuit aimed at silencing free speech and we are pleased with the court’s decision to protect the First Amendment,” Fox News said. at the time, according to NBC News.

On Sept. 12, a three-judge panel of the Third Circuit said the district court got it right.

“The District Court dismissed Jankowicz’s complaint, finding that the allegedly defamatory statements were not actionable because each was either: (1) not of and concerning Jankowicz; (2) opinion; or (3) substantially true,” the ruling said.

The ruling noted that Jankowicz said all criticisms of the board by Fox were criticisms of her, because Fox often showed her picture while criticizing the board.

However, the ruling said “these allegations are not enough to transform criticism of the Board into statements of and concerning Jankowicz.”

Should Jankowicz be investigated for attempting to deprive Americans of freedom of speech?

“Jankowicz’s position — that criticism of government is transformed into actionable defamation when a television program displays an image of a government official or references a government official’s name in the same segment — is precisely the sort of attack on core free expression rights that Sullivan sought to avoid,” the ruling said, referencing the landmark NY Times vs. Sullivan case that raised the bar for libel suits from individuals involved in public affairs.

But Jankowicz said she is right and the judges are wrong.

Calling herself a “disinformation researcher,” Jankowicz posted online that she was “furious” at the loss, claiming the justice system “too often protects offenders instead of victims.”

“It is a justice system that, in this crucial moment, doesn’t seem capable of reconciling decades-old precedent with the realities of violent political rhetoric in the digital age,” she wrote.

She claimed the ruling allows “pundits to baselessly declare open season on people with whom they disagree, making it almost impossible for anyone to serve their country without the fear of being tarred and feathered by a powerful cable news channel with a rabidly devoted audience.”

Related:
Trump Publishes Scathing Handwritten Note He Sent Jerome Powell - Complete with a Helpful Chart

Claiming that her appointment and the furor created were a “fake controversy that forced me to resign from my government appointment,” she said that judges were wrong in saying what Fox said about her was opinion.

However, she noted that she remains willing to take cash through the  “Nina Jankowicz Legal Fund.”

As noted by Axios, the trial court ruling said 36 of 37 statements  Jankowicz contested focused on the board and not her.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Colm Connolly wrote that a statement by Fox News host Sean Hannity,  that “the Board was a ‘department … dedicated to working with the special media giants for the purpose of policing information'” was “not defamatory” because the statement was “not false.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Unlike Anything We've Seen': Pastors Say Church Attendance Exploding in Wake of Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Hamas Pens Letter to Trump, Makes Desperate Plea for a Deal: Report
WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark Fined for Comments She Made About Refs
NH Wedding Shooter Shouted 'Free Palestine' While Firing, Yet Authorities Say 'No Hate Motive'
TikTok 'Deal Is Done,' Will 'Put America First,' White House Says
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation