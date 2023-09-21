Share
Furious Residents Attempt to Block Bus of Illegal Immigrants, But NYPD Clears the Way with Multiple Arrests

 By Jack Davis  September 20, 2023 at 6:00pm
Staten Island residents took to the streets Tuesday night to block a bus carrying illegal immigrants to a shelter in an action denounced by Mayor Eric Adams as “ugly.”

Ten people were arrested in the fracas, during which protesters banged on the side of the bus and halted traffic as the bus sought to get to a former assisted living center that has been converted to a shelter, according to the New York Post.

Police said 10 people were taken into custody. Nine received summonses for disorderly conduct. One allegedly assaulted an officer.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Protester Sal Monforte said Wednesday that police exacerbated the situation.

“People were getting arrested for no reason. The 10 people that got arrested last night should never have gotten arrested,” he said.

Monforte suggested Adams called out the police to put protesters in their place.

Should our immigration laws be more strictly enforced?

“Last night, there were more than 200 police officers. There were more police than protesters. It was an overstep by the mayor giving orders like this,” he said.

Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, said the protests will not stop.

“As I told them, they don’t have enough handcuffs, they don’t have enough cops, they don’t have enough cars. We’re going to be out here 24/7, 365, and the illegals are not going to want to come here. They should stay in Manhattan,” he said, according to WABC-TV.

Republican City Council Member David Carr deplored the opening of the shelter, according to SILive.

“The city continues to dig its own grave even deeper with each new shelter it opens, and it is doing so yet again,” he said.

“Almost a week after the mayor ordered city agencies to cut their budgets by 5 percent by November — which will no doubt gut the services our residents depend upon — the administration is planning to move more migrants into homes reserved for our seniors, right in the middle of Midland Beach.”

Adams called the incident an “ugly display,” according to the Post.

“We have 8.3 million New Yorkers. So, if the numerical minority decide to use hateful terms and hateful words — that is not a reflection of who the city is,” he added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation