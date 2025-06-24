Furious Trump Lets Curse Word Fly as He Unleashes on Israel and Iran: 'I'm Not Happy'

President Donald Trump’s frustration boiled over with an explosive on-camera curse on Tuesday at word that fighting is continuing between Israel and Iran.

Leaving the White House for a NATO summit in the Netherlands, as Fox News reported, Trump delivered a message that was uncharacteristically blunt — even for a politician with a well-earned reputation for speaking his mind.

But it reportedly had the desired effect, at least on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

President Trump on Israel and Iran: “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/xrztmebALZ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2025



“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out, and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before,” Trump said.

“The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel …

“I’m not happy with Iran either, but I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning …

Is Trump right to be angry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (117 Votes) No: 6% (8 Votes)

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing. Do you understand that?”

He then stalked off toward a Marine One.

In a post he published on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump sent a message that was equally blunt — though profanity-free.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.24.25 06:50 AM EST ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 24, 2025

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS,” he wrote, with uppercase effect. “IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Minutes later, in a follow-up post, he indicated that the message had been received.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran,” he wrote. “Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.24.25 07:28 AM EST pic.twitter.com/9BKOOAwoyb — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 24, 2025

Then he followed with yet another message, again in all upper case and essentially restating the cause of the fighting — U.S. and Israeli determination to prevent the terrorist regime in Tehran from achieving a nuclear weapon.

“IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!” he wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.24.25 07:34 AM EST pic.twitter.com/o0BJqylYdW — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 24, 2025

According to inside-the-Beltway news outlet Axios, which cited unnamed White House and Israeli sources, Trump spoke with Netanyahu while aboard Air Force One.

The Israeli prime minister said Iran had violated the ceasefire that Trump announced on Monday and that Israel had to respond.

Trump answered in “an exceptionally firm and direct way,” Axios reported. And Netanyahu reportedly gave ground with a compromise of sorts.

“In the end, it was decided to significantly scale back the strike, cancel the attack on a large number of targets, and strike only one radar system outside of Tehran,” the Israeli source told Axios.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.