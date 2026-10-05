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President Donald Trump called GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, left, "a friend of mine," but he published his cellphone number in a social media post.
President Donald Trump called GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, left, "a friend of mine," but he published his cellphone number in a social media post. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images; Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

Furious Trump Partially Doxxes AR Sen. Tom Cotton, Sharing His Reported Cell Number to the Entire World

 By V. Saxena  October 5, 2026 at 11:44am
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In a stunning, unexpected move, President Donald Trump doxxed Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas in a Truth Social post published Saturday.

The president publicly published Cotton’s cell phone number while writing on the Truth Social platform about a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” the president wrote. “It’s called ‘The Sunshine Protection Act‘ or, ‘We Don’t Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act.'”

“For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill and, in the Senate, it’s very easy to do, it only takes one!” the president added.

The president continued his post by telling everyone in Arkansas to “tell Tom to, GET IT DONE!”

Do you think sharing a politician's personal information crosses a line?

To help them with that endeavor, he published Cotton’s personal cellphone number.

“Call Tom on his cellphone … and let him know,” the president wrote while including the phone number.

The number contained a 479 area code, which covers northwestern Arkansas. Cotton was born in Dardanelle, an Arkansas town that’s also in the northwestern part of the state.

According to The Daily Beast, online sleuths have since discovered that Cotton’s cell phone number is linked to his Venmo account. Venmo is a mobile payment service owned by PayPal that lets users send, receive, and request money digitally.

Using Cotton’s phone number, online trolls have been submitting requests for ridiculous sums of money to the senator’s Venmo account nonstop ever since the president doxxed him:

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The president is now facing criticism for doxxing Cotton, including from his usual Republican ally, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.

Appearing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the senator said that while he considers the president a “friend,” he shouldn’t have published Cotton’s number.

“He exists loudly. He can be tempestuous,” the senator said of the president. “I don’t think he should have given out Tom’s cell phone number. I don’t think that’s going to help convince Tom.”

Kennedy appeared to be correct. After the president doxxed Cotton, the Arkansas senator published a post to the social media platform X doubling down on his opposition to the Sunshine Protection Act.

“No one likes changing the clock, me included, but Congress has enacted permanent Daylight Savings Time multiple times before and repealed it each time once Americans experienced absurdly late sunrises in the winter,” he wrote. “Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark.”

This prompted the president to also double down.

“It has been held up in the Senate, a place where things go to die, by Tom Cotton, for months,” he wrote on Truth Social following Cotton’s X post. “And for what, other than ‘ego?’”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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