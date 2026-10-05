Furious Trump Partially Doxxes AR Sen. Tom Cotton, Sharing His Reported Cell Number to the Entire World

In a stunning, unexpected move, President Donald Trump doxxed Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas in a Truth Social post published Saturday.

The president publicly published Cotton’s cell phone number while writing on the Truth Social platform about a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” the president wrote. “It’s called ‘The Sunshine Protection Act‘ or, ‘We Don’t Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act.'”

“For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill and, in the Senate, it’s very easy to do, it only takes one!” the president added.

JUST IN: President Trump just posted GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s cell phone number on Truth Social for people to call because he refuses to vote to get rid of Daylight Savings Time.

The House has already passed it 308 to 117 with both democrats and republicans supporting it. https://t.co/kB9edZSZjV — Commentary Trump Daily Posts (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 3, 2026

The president continued his post by telling everyone in Arkansas to “tell Tom to, GET IT DONE!”

Do you think sharing a politician's personal information crosses a line? Yes, it's inappropriate No, it's part of accountability Depends on the context Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's inappropriate 58% (49 votes) No, it's part of accountability 21% (18 votes) Depends on the context 21% (18 votes)

To help them with that endeavor, he published Cotton’s personal cellphone number.

“Call Tom on his cellphone … and let him know,” the president wrote while including the phone number.

The number contained a 479 area code, which covers northwestern Arkansas. Cotton was born in Dardanelle, an Arkansas town that’s also in the northwestern part of the state.

According to The Daily Beast, online sleuths have since discovered that Cotton’s cell phone number is linked to his Venmo account. Venmo is a mobile payment service owned by PayPal that lets users send, receive, and request money digitally.

Using Cotton’s phone number, online trolls have been submitting requests for ridiculous sums of money to the senator’s Venmo account nonstop ever since the president doxxed him:

Going to put in a request for the $2 billion a day for the Iran War — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) October 3, 2026

The president is now facing criticism for doxxing Cotton, including from his usual Republican ally, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.

Appearing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the senator said that while he considers the president a “friend,” he shouldn’t have published Cotton’s number.

“He exists loudly. He can be tempestuous,” the senator said of the president. “I don’t think he should have given out Tom’s cell phone number. I don’t think that’s going to help convince Tom.”

Sen. Kennedy: “The president, as we know, can be sometime — he exists loudly. He can go from zero to A-hole in about three seconds. I don’t think [Trump] should have given out Tom [Cotton’s] cell phone number. I don’t think that’s going to help convince Tom.” https://t.co/EN35cc25QK — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 4, 2026

Kennedy appeared to be correct. After the president doxxed Cotton, the Arkansas senator published a post to the social media platform X doubling down on his opposition to the Sunshine Protection Act.

“No one likes changing the clock, me included, but Congress has enacted permanent Daylight Savings Time multiple times before and repealed it each time once Americans experienced absurdly late sunrises in the winter,” he wrote. “Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark.”

This prompted the president to also double down.

“It has been held up in the Senate, a place where things go to die, by Tom Cotton, for months,” he wrote on Truth Social following Cotton’s X post. “And for what, other than ‘ego?’”

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