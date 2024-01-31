Share
Furious 'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Claim Contestant Was 'Robbed' of $40,000 Prize in Bonus Round

 By Johnathan Jones  January 31, 2024 at 11:07am
“Wheel of Fortune” fans are at odds with each other and the show’s judges after a contestant on Tuesday’s show lost out on tens of thousands of dollars after she appeared to some viewers to have solved the final puzzle.

In the bonus round, a contestant named Megan was just a few letters and a correct guess away from taking home $40,000.

A blank puzzle appeared, and naturally, the letters R, S, T, L, N and E were automatically offered to help Megan get a head start.

What was left was a puzzle that read, “_ _N_  _R_ _ _ _.”

Megan chose her consonants and a vowel — C, D, P and A — leaving the board pretty well filled in.

With only 10 seconds to solve the show’s final puzzle, the woman looked at a board that read, “P_N_  _RC_ _ D.”

During her first guess, Megan uttered a phrase that was interpreted differently by two warring fan factions of the hit game show.

Did “Wheel of Fortune” judges get this one right?

Megan said either “Something orchid” or “Pink orchid.”

She quickly went on to shout out a number of other guesses, all of which were incorrect.

The buzzer sounded, and host Pat Sajak appeared disappointed to not only reveal that the answer was “PINK ORCHID,” but also that Megan had just missed out on a huge payday.

“I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you,” Sajak said.

Megan responded as if the answer was or should have been obvious to her when she uttered the word, “Pink!”

Two of the top comments on the clip on the “Wheel” YouTube page show just how differently many who watched interpreted Megan’s first guess.

One commenter wrote, “For those wondering she said, ‘something orchid.’”

Meanwhile, the other commenter wrote, “First thing she said was Pink Orchid, so she got it right!!!”

The conversation also made its way onto the social media platform X, where the discussion continued:

Despite missing out on a huge payout, Megan still walked away with just over $14,000 in cash.

Conversation