Furious WNBA Coach Asks Fans to Stop Throwing Adult Toys on Courts: 'I Think It's Really Stupid'

A Tuesday night WNBA game was briefly disrupted after a sex toy was thrown onto the court during the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever

During the second quarter of the Fever’s 100-91 loss to the Sparks in L.A., the green toy landed near Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, according to CNN.

After earlier incidents involving objects thrown onto the court, Cunningham took to social media and asked fans to cut out the nonsense. She noted after Tuesday’s game that perhaps that was not the best of ideas.

“[T]his did NOT age well,” she posted on X.

WARNING: The following post contains sexual language that may offend some readers.

Sophie Cunningham appeared to be grazed by a sex toy thrown on the court during Tuesday’s Fever game in Los Angeles against the Sparks. It’s the third sex toy-related incident in the WNBA over the past week… pic.twitter.com/58YRRokR9b — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 6, 2025

“No way that thing actually hit me,” Cunningham said on Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post. “I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that.”

The game stopped for a few minutes as Sparks guard Kelsey Plum kicked the toy off the court.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s dumb. It’s stupid,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said after the game, according to ESPN.

“It’s also dangerous and players’ safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid,” she said.

Plum said the players did the right thing by “playing on, don’t give it any attention. The refs, too — I really appreciate them, too — was just like, ‘Hey let’s go.'”

“We don’t know who those people are. … We come to play the game, and people want to see us play,” Fever coach Stephanie White said. “I think it’s just that simple, and we can’t control everybody’s actions.”

CNN noted that there have been several other instances of sex toys thrown on or toward the court during WNBA games.

As noted by Reuters, an arrest was made in an incident that took place last week during the Golden State Valkyries’ 77-75 victory win over the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Delbert Carver, 23, was arrested and later bailed out of the Clayton County Jail.

Carver faces charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass.

The WNBA issued a statement criticizing the incidents, according to CNN.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league,” a WNBA representative said. “Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.”

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities,” the representative said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.