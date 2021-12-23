Share
Lifestyle
News

Furnace Goes Out Day After Baby's Birth; Dad Can't Believe What Repair Company Writes on His Bill

 By Jack Davis  December 23, 2021 at 12:55pm
Share

Adler Hulscher came into a very cold world when he was born. But the warmth of human kindness arrived to keep his family snug against the Minnesota chill.

On Feb. 23, 2017, the day after Adler was born, the furnace went out at the home of his parents, Jesse and Maria Hulscher, in the city of Willmar.

Mom and baby were warm enough in the hospital, but Jesse and Henrick, who was 2 years old at the time, needed some help.

“Instantly I panicked,” Jesse told KSMP-TV. “I have a 2-year-old here, a newborn coming home in a couple days, and this was before the big potential snowstorm.”

Fortunately, Jesse called Magnuson Sheet Metal to see what it could do.

Trending:
Bowhunter Gets Shock of a Lifetime When He Looks Down and Sees What Is Lumbering Toward His Bait Pile

Willmar is a small community of about 20,000 people.

Magnuson Sheet Metal has been around since 1978 and is still going strong by catering to the needs of its customers. The company showed on that cold winter day that its claims of exceptional service were true.

“He said, ‘The fan’s not working, the furnace isn’t working, my wife is in the hospital, we just had a baby yesterday,’” Magnuson co-owner Craig Aurand said. “I just said take it easy, we’ll be right there.”

He was a man of his word.

Do we need more companies like this one?

As Jesse Hulscher recalled, it was about 20 minutes from the call to the arrival of a service technician.

The repairs were completed well in time for the baby to come back to a nice, warm home.

But the bill? Anyone who’s ever had a furnace repair in the winter knows that emergencies don’t come cheaply.

“I opened it up and looked at the receipt and it said, ‘No charge, take care of the new baby,’” Jesse said.

His wife, Maria, also was stunned.

Related:
Schwarzenegger Gives Jaw-Dropping Gift to 25 Homeless Veterans

“I was like, ‘What? No, this can’t be real.’ And he’s like, ‘I know; I can’t believe it either,’” she said.

Magnuson Sheet Metal has a policy of not charging families in need or for small jobs that happen on holidays.

“We didn’t do it for the PR; we just did it to be good people. That’s it. Just to be nice to these people,” Aurand said. “That’s what this is about.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Lawsuit: Man Claims What Was Happening Deep Inside Apple Watch Resulted in a Gruesome Injury
Arrest Made in Gruesome 1996 Cold Case: Suspect's Fatal Error Was Immediately Noticed by Trailing Detective
Groundbreaking Development: Top Institute Says Machine Can Help Predict Who Will Develop Dementia
Biden Admin Sparks Uproar with Plan to Rip Emergency Aid from Rural Areas and Funnel It Toward Big Cities
Democrats 'Make History' by Electing Convicted Killer
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!