Fury Erupts in City That Went All-In for Biden After New Illegal Immigrant Shelter Is Proposed
People in northern blue states love to pontificate about illegal immigration and “sanctuary cities” and such until their place is overrun.
Then they begin to appreciate the issues facing those deplorables living along the southern border.
Chicago Alderwoman Julia Ramirez experienced it firsthand last week as residents of her ward in the Brighton Park section of the city’s southwest side protested against the construction of a temporary “base camp” for 2,000 illegal migrants to be housed in their neighborhood.
Surrounded by rambunctious protesters, Ramirez said she was “assaulted” when she went to the site of the proposed camp on Oct. 19, according to WFLD-TV. A staffer accompanying Ramirez was treated at a hospital and reported to be in good condition.
Ramirez later released a statement saying she “[respects] everyone’s right to peacefully protest, however, violence and hate is not the answer.”
At a crowded public meeting this week, Ramirez said she had not been made aware of the planned illegal migrant camp.
“I did not have aldermatic prerogative in this decision. I was not asked or given a vote,” Ramirez said, according to WGN-TV.
Resident Jackie Zuniga pointed to the illegal immigration problem in New York City, WLS-TV reported.
“If you look at New York right now, and the mayor saying that his city is falling apart, that this is going to destroy New York City, why are we not looking to them as an example?” she asked.
The office of Mayor Brandon Johnson said that with winter approaching and illegal migrants residing in police stations and inside O’Hare International Airport, “the City of Chicago has been identifying viable sites across the city to construct base camps.”
The mayor’s office said the location in question “appears viable, and the intention is to construct temporary shelter at this site,” according to WFLD-TV.
Foundational to the illegal immigration problem is the Biden administration allowing an invasion from the south. Tellingly, President Joe Biden won Chicago by more than 80 percent, carrying every ward in the city.
And for nearly four decades, five mayors and others have worked to make Chicago a “sanctuary city,” where efforts are made to shield illegal immigrants from federal authorities.
Residents of Brighton Park can tell you that status is no longer in the abstract.
