Future of America, First Gen Z Congressman-Elect Whines About 'Really Bad' Credit Score After Being Denied Apartment in DC

If this is the future of this country, the future is bleak.

Congressman-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost, known as the first member of “Gen Z” to serve in Congress at just 25 years old, revealed that he lost out on an apartment in Washington, D.C., due to his “really bad” credit.

Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

In subsequent tweets, Frost explained that his bad credit was due to him racking up “a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half.”

He noted that being an Uber driver did not help him make ends meet.

It isn’t magic that we won our very difficult race. For that primary, I quit my full time job cause I knew that to win at 25 yrs old, I’d need to be a full time candidate. 7 days a week, 10-12 hours a day. It’s not sustainable or right but it’s what we had to do. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

“It isn’t magic that we won our very difficult race,” Frost noted. He filled the House seat left open by Rep. Val Demings, who gave up her post to seek a Senate seat. She ultimately got shellacked by incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio during the midterms.

“For that primary, I quit my full time job cause I knew that to win at 25 yrs old, I’d need to be a full time candidate,” Frost continued. “7 days a week, 10-12 hours a day. It’s not sustainable or right but it’s what we had to do.”

The amount of money that flows in and out of politics is certainly a concern worth debating at a later date. For now, though, Frost’s lamentation puts into crystal clear focus two major issues afflicting America, both stemming from the country’s inability to practically and realistically handle money.

First, that issue is something Americans should be teaching to the youth. Instead of focusing on “woke” topics like transgenderism and critical race theory, perhaps financial literacy classes should be offered instead.

“Adulting” is not easy, and it’s made doubly more difficult if you can’t manage a small amount of personal wealth.

Secondly, and much more disconcertingly, those same children who grow up without a lick of financial literacy are the ones who are the future of this country, just like Mr. Frost.

Frost may be an exception at the moment, as politics is still an older man’s game, but soon, it’ll actually be common to have Gen Z’ers in the House and Senate. If they can’t even rent an apartment, how can they handle the inflation and financial crises already afflicting America?

Through the faults of both Republicans and Democrats, America is grappling with historic debt and, as a result, historic inflation. Frost wants to complain that running for office isn’t sustainable.

Well, neither is the general fiscal direction of this country. And that’s largely due to the older politicians grossly mishandling America’s resources.

Now, Americans are expected to let Gen Z’ers handle that raging debt?

