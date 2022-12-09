Parler Share
Commentary
The above stock image is of the U.S. Capitol.
Commentary
The above stock image is of the U.S. Capitol. (Mikhail Makarov / Getty Images)

Future of America, First Gen Z Congressman-Elect Whines About 'Really Bad' Credit Score After Being Denied Apartment in DC

 By Bryan Chai  December 8, 2022 at 5:04pm
Parler Share

If this is the future of this country, the future is bleak.

Congressman-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost, known as the first member of “Gen Z” to serve in Congress at just 25 years old, revealed that he lost out on an apartment in Washington, D.C., due to his “really bad” credit.

You can see the tweet below:

Trending:
Supreme Court Makes Decision on Dominion Voting Systems Case

“Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad,” Frost said. “He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”

In subsequent tweets, Frost explained that his bad credit was due to him racking up “a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half.”

He noted that being an Uber driver did not help him make ends meet.

Do you have hope for the next generation?

“It isn’t magic that we won our very difficult race,” Frost noted. He filled the House seat left open by Rep. Val Demings, who gave up her post to seek a Senate seat. She ultimately got shellacked by incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio during the midterms.

“For that primary, I quit my full time job cause I knew that to win at 25 yrs old, I’d need to be a full time candidate,” Frost continued. “7 days a week, 10-12 hours a day. It’s not sustainable or right but it’s what we had to do.”

The amount of money that flows in and out of politics is certainly a concern worth debating at a later date. For now, though, Frost’s lamentation puts into crystal clear focus two major issues afflicting America, both stemming from the country’s inability to practically and realistically handle money.

First, that issue is something Americans should be teaching to the youth. Instead of focusing on “woke” topics like transgenderism and critical race theory, perhaps financial literacy classes should be offered instead.

Related:
Money 101: A 15- or 30-Year Mortgage? What Is Right for You?

Adulting” is not easy, and it’s made doubly more difficult if you can’t manage a small amount of personal wealth.

Secondly, and much more disconcertingly, those same children who grow up without a lick of financial literacy are the ones who are the future of this country, just like Mr. Frost.

Frost may be an exception at the moment, as politics is still an older man’s game, but soon, it’ll actually be common to have Gen Z’ers in the House and Senate. If they can’t even rent an apartment, how can they handle the inflation and financial crises already afflicting America?

Through the faults of both Republicans and Democrats, America is grappling with historic debt and, as a result, historic inflation. Frost wants to complain that running for office isn’t sustainable.

Well, neither is the general fiscal direction of this country. And that’s largely due to the older politicians grossly mishandling America’s resources.

Now, Americans are expected to let Gen Z’ers handle that raging debt?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Future of America, First Gen Z Congressman-Elect Whines About 'Really Bad' Credit Score After Being Denied Apartment in DC
Piers Morgan Brings Vegan Activist on His Show, Then Surprise He Had Waiting Enters
Greta Thunberg Shoots Herself in the Foot, Enables Rise of New Climate Star That's Stealing Her Spotlight
NFL All-Pro Buries Biden in Response to Brittney Griner Prisoner Exchange, Quickly Backpedals
'Fake' Images Caught in Netflix's Harry and Meghan Trailer - The Truth Will Infuriate You
See more...

Conversation