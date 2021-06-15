GA Election Official Admits Chain of Custody Docs Are Missing for 2020 Election Absentee Ballots: Report

In the months following the Nov. 3 presidential election, Fulton County, Georgia, has remained at the center of talks regarding potential voter fraud.

Voters were reminded of that controversy on Wednesday when a Fulton County election official reportedly admitted that chain of custody documents for absentee ballots placed into drop boxes had been lost.

In other words, in the aftermath of one of the most controversial elections in U.S. history — in one of the most contested counties of that election — it appears that officials have lost important documents showing how thousands of ballots got from point A to point B.

Speaking with The Georgia Star News, the election official admitted that “a few forms are missing” and that “some procedural paperwork may have been misplaced.”

Due to an Open Records Request, Fulton County was required to produce roughly 1,565 absentee ballot transfer forms for ballots deposited into drop boxes, but the county failed to produce as many as 385 of those forms, according to The Star News.

Reportedly, the total number of absentee ballots whose chain of custody documents were included among the 385 missing forms was 18,901, which is over 6,000 votes more than the 11,779 vote margin of Joe Biden’s victory in the state, according to the official count from NBC News.

On Monday, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that, because of the election official’s recent admission, this issue “will be investigated thoroughly.”

New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) June 14, 2021

“New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes,” the secretary of state said.

“This cannot continue.”

Now, there is no court-proven evidence that a widespread, coordinated, election-altering conspiracy of voter fraud overturned the 2020 election.

That being the case, numerous localized instances of fraud were shown to have happened.

Moreover, the left’s universal mail-in ballot agenda left the country’s voting system seriously vulnerable to exploitation.

And yet, despite all of this, the election officials in Fulton County didn’t have the common sense to make sure all of their documents were in order.

What a joke.

Democrats and left-wing activists keep claiming our election system doesn’t require reform. Some have gone as far as saying that anyone who supports election integrity efforts is merely engaging in the suppression of minority voters.

If nothing else, this most recent scandal in Fulton County unequivocally shows that those partisan hacks are dead wrong.

