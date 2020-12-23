A Georgia state senator renewed his call for a special session of the state legislature in a report that blasted the state’s “compromised” handling of the 2020 presidential election.

The report summarized testimony from a Dec. 3 hearing and concluded that the testimony provided, along with other evidence such as affidavits, “ample evidence that the 2020 Georgia General Election was so compromised by systemic irregularities and voter fraud that it should not be certified.”

The report from subcommittee Chairman William T. Ligon included recommendations for improving future elections, as well as action that Ligon said should be taken “immediately.”

“If a majority of the General Assembly concurs with the findings of this report, the certification of the Election should be rescinded and the General Assembly should act to determine the proper Electors to be certified to the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential race,” the report concluded. “Since time is of the essence, the Chairman and Senators who concur with this report recommend that the leadership of the General Assembly and the Governor immediately convene to allow further consideration by the entire General Assembly.”

“The November 3, 2020 election was chaotic and the results cannot be trusted,” it also found.

The entire text of “The Chairman’s Report of the Election Law Study Subcommittee of the Standing Senate Judiciary Committee” can be read here — and it’s a fascinating read summarizing the findings of a hearing held on Dec. 3 “to evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voting process” in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Democrats and RINOs demanding that President Donald Trump concede the election argue incessantly that no evidence of fraud exists, sentiments echoed by mainstream media outlets like WXIA-TV, which claimed: “The more adamant believers in a supposed Trump victory, including the president himself, have pressured Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session of the Georgia General Assembly — the state legislature composed of the House and Senate — to effectively re-write the state’s election laws so that hand-picked Electoral College voters can be chosen to award the state’s votes to Trump.”

WXIA would apparently prefer that Georgia stand by its reported election results regardless of their accuracy and ignore the constitutional imperative of the state legislature to choose the proper delegates to the Electoral College. So would pretty much everyone else in the establishment media.

Nonetheless, Ray Smith, the lead counsel in Georgia for President Trump, listed multiple instances of election code violations and the number of votes involved in each category during the 7-hour hearing. (His testimony begins at 29:04 in the video below.)

Smith told participants: 2,506 felons voted; 66,248 underage citizens registered to vote before turning 17 although state law requires individuals to be at least 17 1/2 years old to do so; at least 2,423 who were not listed as registered, voted; 1,043 registered to vote using a post office box as their address, which is illegal; 4,926 registered to vote after the deadline; 10,315 voters were deceased by the date of the election; 395 had also voted in another state; 15,700 voters had filed a change of address prior to Election Day; and 40,279 had moved across county lines at least 30 days prior to the election but failed to re-register to vote in their new county.

Considering that Georgia’s certified election results show Biden is ahead of Trump by only 12,670 votes, there would appear to be at least a solid possibility for these numerous questionable votes to be more than sufficient to change the outcome of the presidential race in the state, and therefore the identities of the 16 individuals representing Georgia in the Electoral College.

Add all of that to the more than 100 witnesses who have testified to voter fraud or other irregularities, and it’s no wonder the executive summary of the report concluded that “The November 3, 2020 General Election (the ‘Election’) was chaotic and any reported results must be viewed as untrustworthy.”

Ligon told The Brunswick News that “he heard and saw enough during” the hearing “to feel confident in renewing his call for a special session of the Georgia General Assembly.”

“When you look at the grounds in the law for contesting an election, you need to show either misconduct, irregularities or fraud which casts the result of the election in doubt,” he said. “The courts have said you have to show enough votes were affected to change the outcome of the election. I think evidence of that was presented.”

Of course it was. Although it’s true that despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn to by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election, the fact remains that there is a great deal of evidence that at least some fraud occurred. Yet the Democratic Party — and, perhaps even more importantly, its allies in the establishment media — have consistently refused to acknowledge even the possibility of any wrongdoing.

To allow the results in Georgia — as well as in other battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — to stand without even a modicum of scrutiny would be nothing less than un-American.

It’s no surprise that the Democrats refuse to question the integrity of a presidential election that their man appears to have won. But we should expect better of the mainstream media, which should be leading the charge to uncover the truth — not pooh-poohing the efforts of others to do so.

