GA SOS Who Certified 2020 Election Demands Fulton County Officials Be Fired Over Ballot Scandal

Georgia’s ineffectual and arguably unethical secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, is demanding that election officials in Fulton County be fired for mishandling an election that he certified.

Remember when The Washington Post released a leaked phone call between Raffensperger and former President Donald Trump?

“President Trump held an hour-long call with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, in which he repeatedly urged him to alter the outcome of the presidential vote in the state,” the Post reported on Jan. 5.

The left-wing outlet made a big deal out of Trump’s phone call about the mess in Fulton County.

But the “reporting” proved to be just another smear attempt when the Post issued a late correction in March.

“The Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call. … Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.'”

And they wonder why people don’t trust the mainstream media. This correction from @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/ih0pZruGTX — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 15, 2021

Trump wanted scrutiny in Fulton County, and instead Raffensperger and others stabbed him in the back. Now, Raffensperger is laughably calling for the firing of officials in Fulton County over double-counted ballots in the 2020 election.

“Fulton County’s continued failures have gone on long enough with no accountability. Rick Barron and Ralph Jones, Fulton’s registration chief, must be fired and removed from Fulton’s elections leadership immediately. Fulton’s voters and the people of Georgia deserve better,” he tweeted last week.

Fulton County’s continued failures have gone on long enough with no accountability. Rick Barron and Ralph Jones, Fulton’s registration chief, must be fired and removed from Fulton’s elections leadership immediately. Fulton’s voters and the people of Georgia deserve better. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) July 15, 2021

The demand from Raffensperger came after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that roughly 200 absentee ballots were double-scanned in Fulton County in November.

Raffensperger also called for election integrity measures in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“Every time we think we’ve reached the peak of Fulton’s elections mismanagement issues, more comes to light,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been calling for change in Fulton since day one. Maintaining public confidence in our elections begins in Fulton County.”

The Georgia secretary of state might now claim he was busy pushing for “change,” but he is on the record immediately after the election undermining Trump’s calls to address mismanagement issues.

Raffensperger is now playing the role of the tough public servant, hoping we’ve forgotten that he was the one who made sure Fulton County’s results were certified in the first place.

If he’d like to ensure Fulton County’s next election isn’t as poorly handled as the last one, he should start by resigning.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.